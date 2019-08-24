The Oxford 250 Is Here
If you can’t make it to Maine this weekend for the 250, check out Speed 51. Note, that’s not SpeedWAY 51. Live Pay-Per-View for the 250 Sunday is $35.99, while Saturday’s action is $29.99. Get both days for $59.99, a savings of $5.
Saturday the ACT Late Model Tour will be joined by the Tri-Track Open Modified Series, NELCAR Legends, Northeast Classic Lites, Oxford Plains Street Stocks, and Wicked Good Vintage Racing Association.
For all the details check out https://speed51.com/pay-per-view-broadcast-announced-for-oxford-250/.
Racing starts Saturday (today) at 4:30 and at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The Late Model Tour
Counting tonight at Oxford, there are three point-counting races remaining. Two racers have stood out above all others in 2019. Rich Dubeau currently leads Jimmy Hebert by 21 points. They’re the only two drivers to finish in the top 10 at every event this year.
The two off-track friends have much in common. Both are former ACT Rookies of the Year, both won lower-division weekly championships and both scored wins in this year’s Summer Kickoff Series. However, with a championship and its $10,000 point fund prize on the line, neither will be cutting the other any breaks once the green flag drops.
Thunder Road
The last Thursday race of the summer was August 22. Going into the night, Jason Corliss was ahead of Scott Dragon by 16 points. Cody Blake was five points behind Dragon and five points ahead of Kyle Pembroke who was four points better than Trampas Demers.
• AUGUST 31 – Four-Cylinder Saturday: North East Mini Stock Tour (50 laps), Street Stocks (35 laps), Road Warriors (30 laps). Post time is 6 p.m.
• SEPTEMBER 1 – The Bullring Bash Quarter Mile Challenge has been canceled. The remaining portion of the Labor Day Classic, which includes a 200-lap event for the American-Canadian Tour and a 50-lap event for the Flying Tigers, is still on as scheduled. Post time is 1:30.
WMMP
August 17 was rained out and WM is closed this weekend so people can go to the Oxford 250. With the 17th being rained out the Flying Tiger Triple Crown Series finale will be held on Championship Night, September 7. This 75-lap feature replaces the regular Tiger feature. Both the Triple Crown Series champion and the Flying Tiger track champion will be crowned at night’s end.
The Dwarf Cars will run double features on the seventh.
Post time for Championship Night has been moved to 6 p.m. The remaining events that had been on the card for August 17 will not be made up.
Speedway 51
The Jake Race for Street Stocks has been cancelled for 2019. The event was rained out earlier and the makeup date was scheduled for August 24. But due to other commitments that date wasn’t going to work.
• AUGUST 24 – It’s Mike Beattie’s Riverside Blast from the Past Powered by Beattie Enterprises. Fans will see the Near Antique Racers, Tigers, Street Stocks, Bone Stocks, and Daredevils. Some of the old timers will be in attendance. Post time is 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge
• AUGUST 24 – Dead River Co. presents the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes, USAC DMA Midgets, Limited Late Models, Four Cylinders and the Granite State Mini Sprints. Gates open at 3 p.m., racing starts at 6 p.m.
Random Thoughts
With less than 200 hours left in August, I thought now would be a good time to jot down some thoughts on the 2019 season. So here goes, and I do mean random, in no particular order.
• It’s official I’m old. Carl Yastrzemski turned 80 this past Thursday (the 22nd) and he and I share a birthday. He turned 18 the day I was born.
• Remember four months ago when the crappy weather just wouldn’t go away? We chatted and you told me you were going to races more this summer. It’s August 24 so you may want to call some old racing buddies and go check out a local short track.
• I’ll never understand why drivers and their fans think the track owners and/or the race directors are out to get them. The track owners need the racers and the racers need a place to race their car.
You do know a race track is a business and like any business in order to continue it has to have money left over after the bills are paid.
Sure the nights the pits and grandstands are nearly full they bank some cash. But it’s hard to run a business where a not-so-good weather forecast can cost you 100s of fans.
• I do know race teams spent lots of money and after buying race fuel and tires the check they get for finishing seventh wouldn’t cover those two items. Then you have gas for the hauler and pit passes, and I wouldn’t even mention how costly a wreck can be.
At the end of the day everyone needs to work together. I know it sucks getting an on-track penalty or failing tech but going nuts over the call just makes you look goofy.
• If you’ve left the track three or more times really mad this summer, then maybe you should think about joining a summer bowling league or taking up golf.
• Allow me to say it one more time: Believe it or not your driver may have caused the wreck.
• When I see how bad Jimmie Johnson is doing (I’ll be surprised if he makes the playoff) I think back to the first time Mark Martin said in victory lane, “I’m going to enjoy this because you never know when your last win will come.”
• Whoever came up with the split screen for commercials during a race on TV should be fired. It’s just annoying.
• If you’re lucky enough to get picked to say the most famous words in racing after the National Anthem, remember it’s only four words – Gentleman Start Your Engines or should I say “Drivers”? Don’t dedicate the moment to anyone or tell me, “This moment is brought to you by Joe’s Bar & Grill.” Simply yell the four words and be done.
• I see no reason why every track in the country doesn’t give lane choice to the leader of the race.
• I see no reason why any track in the country would have a “lucky dog” rule. You were passed by the leader – in order to get your lap back you should then have to pass the leader. It seems to make even more sense when you say it out loud.
• I saw an old clip the other day with Eli Gold. Today’s broadcasts sure could use a few guys like him.
Cup Stuff
With two races until the playoffs begin, nine guys are in on wins. They are Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, and Alex Bowman.
With seven spots open and only two races to go, the next five guys would get in on points. If points were awarded now, those five would be Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Aric Almirola and Erik Jones. Jones has 646 points. Ryan Newman is next with 603, Daniel Suarez 591, Clint Bowyer has 589, and Jimmie Johnson has 565.
• The first thing Denny Hamlin did after winning at Bristol last Saturday night was apologize to Matt DiBenedetto, who he had passed with 11 laps to go. DiBenedetto was told last week he wouldn’t be back in the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota. So he’s looking for a job.
Hamlin said, “I just want to say sorry to Matt DiBenedetto and (his crew chief) Mike Wheeler, I hate it. I know a win would mean a lot to that team, but I’ve got to give 110 percent to my whole team. Just sorry.”
DiBenedetto passed Erik Jones for the lead and led the next 93 laps.
• The Cup cars in 2020 will be called “Gen 7” cars. Among the changes are the tires will be 18-inch and it’s possible they’ll use a single lug nut to secure wheels.
The move to a single lug nut would greatly reduce the possibility of loose wheels. It’ll be interesting to see how fast the pit stops will be. You can only dump gas out of a can so fast.
Until Next Week
Get out to a local short track but remember: “If you’re not having fun stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
