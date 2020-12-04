REUNITED - Check out the round light above the car (Jerry Bigelow’s 1966 Northeastern Speedway Championship car). That light is one of about 30 that hung over Thunder Road from 1960 to 2018. The car raced under that light some 55 +/– years ago. The interesting part of this is the light has been there for months. I didn’t notice it until I was looking at the photo. The car is on casters and just fits there the best. (Photo by Big Bigelow)
PETE RACINE - Shown here (in the ’50s, I believe) doing what he loves. Pete is in the Guinness Book of World Records as being the oldest guy to use a ramp to roll a car over and back onto its wheels. Pete turned 96 on December 4. Cards go to 1688 River Road, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819. (Photo by Barb Bigelow)
“And Anyone Who Has Ever Called a Race From Atop a Billboard”
The above quote was from one of Dave Moody’s colleagues on SiriusXM Satellite Radio introducing Dave to start his show a couple of weeks ago on the day NASCAR announced the eligibility requirements to race in the 2021 Busch Clash.
This event was first run in 1979 and was open only to the drivers who won a pole in 1978 and a wild card which was by luck of the draw from the guys who were fastest of the second day qualifiers.
