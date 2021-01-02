Full House: The place to be on a Saturday night in the summers from 1959 to 1966 was the Northeastern Speedway in Waterford.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Latest News
- Lawmaker seeks acknowledgment of river's improved quality
- Police officer pays for shoplifting suspects' holiday dinner
- Watch out LA: Feds calculate riskiest, safest places in US
- State provides $4M for electric vehicle charging locations
- 3 arrests after Cranston officer assaulted, run over by ATV
- Strap In Racing Column - Jan. 2, 2021
- Grants to help farmers who struggled with drought, pandemic
- Plan to rename Vermont airport terminal finds resistance
- Major renovations done to 1840s building in Lancaster
- Geoffrey Norman: Straight Goods, Please
- Editorial: Another Good Week
- Paul Costello: COVID Recovery And Renewal – Building A Proposition For The Future of Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.