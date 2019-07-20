Strap In Racing Column - July 20, 2019

What a Great Finish to the Cup Race at Kentucky
Kurt Busch and brother Kyle bounced off one another many, many times in the closing laps last Saturday night. It was mostly door-to-door and not bumper-to-bumper so it didn’t appear they were trying to wreck each other.
The finish was set up after a late yellow which came down to a green-white-and-checkers. Don’t believe the rumor NASCAR is looking into the idea of every race ending with a green-white-and-checkers.
Sterling Marlin
Scott Page from the Nashville Tennessean newspaper wrote, “Four months after undergoing surgery for Parkinson’s disease, two-time Daytona 500 champion Sterling Marlin planned to return to the race track last Saturday night, July 13.
“Marlin, 62, a Columbia resident, was entered in the Pro Late Model feature at Fairgrounds Nashville Speedway.
“’It was a good deal,’” Marlin said about the deep brain stimulation he underwent that included four stages in March and April. ‘I’m still getting over it. I had it back in March and still hadn’t gotten over it yet. I have bad days and good days.’”
In deep brain stimulation, electrodes are implanted in different areas in the brain that produce electrical impulses to regulate abnormal impulses. A device similar to a pacemaker is placed under the skin in the upper chest area that controls the degree of stimulation.
Marlin also picked up his clearance papers Friday from his doctor that will allow him to race again.
“I was really excited when my doctor said I could race,” Marlin said. “I got a new car, I’m going to break it out. I’ve been sitting on it about a year and we’re about ready to finish it up and get it ready to go. I think I can win in it.”
• Sadly Marlin’s return to racing was postponed due to mechanical issues with his car. Issues with his No. 14 race car’s clutch prompted Marlin to withdraw from the event.
He wrote, “With us having mechanical problems all week and clutch issues today we didn’t get any practice and being it’s a new car we didn’t want the actual race to be my first time on track in this car.”
He hopes to try again soon.
White Mountain
• RESULTS – make-up feature from June 29: 1. Scott Corey*, 2. Stacy Cahoon, 3. Jeff Marshall, 4. Mike Bailey, 5. Quinny Welch, 6. Oren Remick, 7. Matthew Morrill, 8. Jon Savage, 9. Cody LeBlanc, 10. Allie Menard, 11. David LaBrecque. DNS Mike Foster.
*A shout out to Scott Corey winning his first WMMP Late Model main event, he won the Triple Crown. This is his third year in a Late Model after winning the Strictly Stock Mini Championship in 2016.
• RESULTS – July 13: 1. Quinny Welch, 2. Oren Remick, 3. Stacy Cahoon, 4. Mike Bailey, 5. Jeff Marshall, 6. Christopher Pelkey, 7. Joel Hodgdon, 8. Stephen Donahue, 9. Scott Corey, 10. Matthew Morrill, 11. Erick J. Sands, 12. Cody LeBlanc, 13. Allie Menard, 14. David LaBrecque, 15. Reilly Lanphear, 16. Jerry Lesage, 17. Jon Savage.
• POINTS: 1. Quinny Welch 607, 2. Mike Bailey, 533, 3. Oren Remick and Stacy Cahoon 527, 5. Jeff Marshall 526, 6. Cody LeBlanc 447, 7. Scott Corey 441, 8. Stephen Donahue 436, 9. Allison Menard 363, 10. David LaBrecque 325.
• JULY 20 – WMMP welcomes the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Super Late Models this Saturday for the New England Race Fuels 150. The event will also feature a full card for the WM Late Models, Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Mini’s, and Dwarf Cars. Qualifying for weekly divisions will be at 6:15 p.m. with PASS heats going green after that. MAKE A NOTE of the 6:15 start.
White Mountain Weekly Handicap Outline
As found on the WMMP website under Rules and Forms. The first thing I’d like to point out is there is no rule that says last week’s main event winner cannot start better than 10th. I’m guessing that is because handicaps are based on the three most recent events. With that said, it’s impossible to look at the current point standings and figure out the line-ups. You need to know the points earned by every driver in the last three races.
Before I go on, let me say handicaps and lineups have been discussed for the better part of the past six decades. I’d like a dollar for every time, the late Tom Curley, my son Nick and I have tossed around handicap ideas in the past 20 years. In fact, Tom hired Nick full-time to work for ACT and Thunder Road after realizing his understanding for handicaps.
Tom always said don’t just bitch about something tell him a better way.
I remember Cris Michaud, the racer, and the night Tom had Cris’ Dad escorted off the grounds at Thunder Road because of the way a new handicap had the consis handicapped. After a lot of bitching from lots of people the timing wasn’t good when his Dad asked Tom if Cris was going to have to start the B-Feature down a lap. Curley, let’s say, wasn’t happy about the bitching and had heard enough and had him bounced.
Speedway 51
• RESULTS – July 13, Creative Counters/Vermont Solid Surface Late Models Series (Race 3 of 5): 1. Corey Mason, 2. Craig Bushey, 3. Mike Kenison, 4. Doug Laleme, 5. Steve Fisher, 6. Marcel D. Gravel, 7. Jamie Laroche, 8. Matt Carbone, 9. Floyd Bennett Jr., 10. Marcel Gravel, 11. Bryan Mason. DNS David Ofsuryk.
• POINTS: 1. Corey Mason 217, 2. Doug Laleme 186, 3. Marcel Gravel 169, 4. Bryan Mason 167, 5. Mike Kenison 165, 6. Jamie Laroche 156, 7. Craig Bushey 142, 8. Floyd Bennett Jr. 128, 9. Matt Carbone 94, 10. Mike Giroux 81.
• JULY 20 – Speedway 51 is off this weekend because of the Cup Race at NHMS.
Bear Ridge
• JULY 20 – Sponsored by Casella Waste Night, featuring a full card of racing for the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes, Limited Late Models with their Madness night, and the Four Cylinders with their Madness night. Plus the Granite State Mini Sprints. USAC DMA Midgets will return to action July 27.
Thunder Road
• JULY 25 – Vermont Country Campers brings us the Mid-season Championships with added laps and double points (BOO!) for the Late Models, Flying Tigers, Street Stocks and Road Warriors. There will also be an autograph session.
A shout-out to Colin Cornell, the Thunder Road Tiger driver followed up his first TR win July 4 by winning a 75-lapper the very next time out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.