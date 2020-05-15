Strap In Racing Column - May 16, 2020

“Due to the current pandemic, NASCAR has faced several difficult decisions, including realigning race dates from several race tracks,” the NASCAR statement read. “These decisions were made following thorough collaboration with local and state government officials from across the country, including the areas of the affected race tracks. Further details about the changes to the 2020 schedule are, Chicagoland’s Cup race, originally set for June 21 has been reassigned to Darlington on May 17. The 1.5-mile track’s Xfinity Series race scheduled for June 20 will be held May 19 at Darlington. Chicagoland was also set to host the Gander RV Truck Series, June 19, and the ARCA Series, June 18, which will be reassigned at a later date.
“Richmond’s springtime event on the initial schedule for April 19 has been moved to Darlington, May 20. A Gander RV Truck Series race that was to be run April 18 remains postponed, with officials saying details would come later for rescheduling. The .75-mile Virginia track’s Sept. 11-12 race weekend remains on the schedule.
