Next Sunday, May 17, we’ll hear those words again as the Cup Series goes back racing at Darlington, with no fans in the grandstands. The race will be a 400-miler, starting at 3:30 p.m., live on Fox, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
NASCAR President Steve Phelps was on this week’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. podcast. He said, “NASCAR is sticking close to its home in the Southeast to start out. The first four races back will be a pair of points-paying events at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway, with the idea that keeping races within driving distance of the greater Charlotte area – where most all of the industry is based – will eliminate the need for things like air travel, lodging, and prolonged time spent at the racetrack and in the surrounding community.
