The Phoenix Race Was a Bit of a Dud
Fans tuned in to see who was going to wreck whom to transfer to Homestead. There were four guys who weren’t going to get an invite to the championship party, based on how they finished at Phoenix. Just how far would they go? Would a driver “move” a teammate? Would a teammate spin a teammate for a shot at a title?
The week leading up to the race, the talking heads on TV all but guaranteed us either Kyle Busch or Joey Logano would cross the finish line upside down and on fire.
As it turned out, even a late-race caution didn’t add any drama to the race. Denny Hamlin was fast all day and only took on two tires but still drove away when the green came out.
Cup Stuff
You really didn’t think Busch was going to try and pass Hamlin in those closing laps at Phoenix?
Had he done so, it would have knocked Hamlin out of the playoffs and put Joey Logano in.
• Stewart Haas Racing has confirmed Daniel Suarez will not return in 2020. He’ll be replaced by Cole Custer.
• Did you know Jimmie Johnson is the only active driver with more than one championship? Of the four fighting for the title, only Denny Hamlin hasn’t won a championship.
• It seems every year one driver seems to get all the hype and most of the time that guy doesn’t win. This year Hamlin seems to be that guy. If I get first pick in the pool I’m taking Martin Truex Jr., and if I get the second pick I’m taking Kevin Harvick.
• Joe Gibbs will be inducted into NASCAR’s Hall of Fame in January. Joining him will be Bobby Labonte and Tony Stewart, the first drivers to win championships for the organization. Gibbs and Stewart will see a lot of each other this week because Stewart owns the only non-Gibbs car in the hunt, driven by Harvick. The traditional pre-race preview from the team owners will need only two chairs.
• Bubba Wallace admitted to Dustin Long of NBCSports.com he deliberately spun out at Texas to bring out a caution. At the time it appeared he did do it on purpose but it’s a difficult judgment call that NASCAR hates to make.
NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller said, “The reaction today (November 8) was after a complete admission of guilt, that’s really what led to the penalty happening.
“All we can do is wait and watch and see how we need to react next. Hopefully, we don’t. Hopefully, it cleans itself up.
“Here’s the deal: it’s not very straightforward to determine whether that is done on purpose. We’ve all watched the cars drive down the straightaway with a flat tire, weaving all over the place. For us to make a definitive call that a guy spun out on purpose when he can barely keep his car straight is a big call – and it’s a judgment call, and it’s a call we would like to not have to be able to make.
“Hopefully, they can know that the possibility of this happening is out there if it’s very blatant and don’t do it.”
Richard Petty Motorsports will not appeal the penalties.
• 36 other cars will be on the track at Homestead, looking to stay out of the way. I’ve said it the past few years, if NASCAR wanted to add a little excitement they’d pay a couple of million bucks to one of those 36 if they won the race.
• Do you recall when NASCAR wouldn’t allow alcohol sponsorship? Thinking Jack Daniels may have been the first.
NASCAR now has an “Official Vodka of NASCAR”. Dixie Vodka signed a multi-year official partnership. They will sponsor the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway next season, commemorating the track’s 25th anniversary.
• Richard Petty promised his Mom years ago he would never take money from anyone selling beer or hard stuff. In fact, because he refused to put a Bud Pole sticker on his car, he has never cashed in on any of his 123 poles. Not sure what it paid, but whatever it was times 123 had to be a few dollars he turned down.
The guy who was second fastest on those days banked the check.
• When I was watching the race last Sunday, it dawned on me just how simple it was to keep track of the points nowadays, seeing as each spot is worth one point. That’s for each spot other than first. The winner gets 40 points while second pays 35, that’s before segment points are added.
Are you old enough to remember when the first six spots dropped by five points a spot? 175, 170, 165, 160, 155, 150? Seventh to 11th dropped four points a spot, 146, 142, 138, 134 and 11th earned 130 points and then it dropped three points a spot, 12th was worth 127 points.
Confused yet? And don’t forget you got five points for leading any lap, including those run behind the pace car and then the guy leading the most laps got five more points.
When I think about that system, I chuckle because NASCAR has never tried Ken Squier’s Milk Bowl format because Joe “the Dummy” Fan sitting in row 12 doesn’t understand the guy who wins the last segment may not win the Milk Bowl.
ACT
The 2020 ACT Late Model rules have been released. From the home Page click on the info tab and go to rules.
