Strap In Racing Column - Nov. 2, 2019

Thunder Road By the Numbers
From the desk of Michael Stridsberg: “It’s not just who won the most races. Who has a win in the most consecutive seasons? Who’s climbing up the all-time lists? Which of the many racing families at Thunder Road was the best racing family this year? And don’t look now, but early next season we’ll be reaching another major milestone – 1,000 total events! Check out the numbers we’ve come up with below and let us know which numbers mattered most to you in 2019!”
Here are a few, check out www.thunderroadvt.com/ for the entire list.
1 – Kyle and Kevin Streeter were the only family duo to both win features at Thunder Road in 2019 – and they did it on the same night. Son Kyle won a make-up Flying Tiger feature on June 21 while dad Kevin won the regularly scheduled Tiger feature later that night.
4 – Number of wins each for Scott Dragon, Jason Woodard, and Tyler Pepin, tied for the most of any driver at Thunder Road.
6 – Six of the first-time winners at Thunder Road this year went on to win at least one more feature before year’s end. Three of them – Colin Cornell (Flying Tigers), Nate Brien (Road Warriors), and Eric Chase (Road Warriors) – went back-to-back.
6.0 – Average finish for “King of the Road” Jason Corliss in point-counting events – which was actually worse than his 5.5 average in 2018 when he finished second in points.
7 – Scott Dragon and Jason Woodard tied for the most podium finishes with seven each.
8 – Number of drivers age 21 or younger who won at least one Thunder Road feature in 2019: Cooper Bouchard, Colin Cornell, Kasey Beattie, Keegan Lamson, Cooper French, Kyle MacAskill, Haidyn Pearce, and Kylar Davis.
8 – Winning score by Bobby Therrien (1, 2, 5) in the 57th Vermont Milk Bowl. It was the second straight year that the winning score was eight points. Prior to 2018, it had been 19 years since the Milk Bowl had seen a single-digit score.
10 – Number of different Late Model winners at Thunder Road. It was the fourth straight year the division had double-digit winners.
10 – Brooks Clark extended his longest-active streak of consecutive Vermont Milk Bowl starts to 10 straight. The runner-up finish was his second straight podium result after just one top 10 finish in his first eight Milk Bowls.
11 – Number of top 5 finishes for Jason Woodard, the most of any driver.
14 – Consecutive top 10 finishes for Trampas Demers (including the non-point Community Bank N.A. 150) to open the Late Model season.
15 – A pair of Jasons – Corliss and Woodard – tied for the most top 10 finishes at Thunder Road with 15 each.
18 – Number of first-time winners across all regular Thunder Road divisions: one Late Model, five Flying Tigers, five Street Stocks, and seven Road Warriors.
38 – Jason Corliss is the 38th different driver in Thunder Road’s 60-year history to be crowned “King of the Road”.
45 – Combined age, in years, of the Street Stock podium on August 15 – Keegan Lamson (14 years, 10 months, 12 days), Tanner Woodard (15 years, 1 month, 14 days), and Kasey Beattie (15 years, 3 months, 2 days).
82 – Rich Dubeau and Tyler Cahoon became the 81st and 82nd different drivers, respectively, to win a segment in the Vermont Milk Bowl.
100 – Rich Dubeau became the 100th different winner in Thunder Road Late Model history when he captured the non-point Labor Day Classic on September 14.
197 – Number of different Flying Tiger winners in the division’s modern era. Five more names were added to the list in 2019, meaning the 200 mark is within reach in 2020.
225 – Number of different Street Stock winners in the division’s history.
994 – Number of official auto racing events that have been held at Thunder Road in its 60-year history. The track will host its 1,000th event early next season.
Cup Stuff
• POINTS headed into Texas: 1. Martin Truex Jr. Winner, 2. Denny Hamlin 4,082, +24, 3. Kyle Busch 4,075, +17, 4. Joey Logano 4,072, +14, 5. Kevin Harvick 4,058, -14, 6. Ryan Blaney 4,057, -15, 7. Kyle Larson 4,048, -24 8. Chase Elliott 4,028, -44.
• NASCAR first started in 1949. Were you aware it wasn’t until 1979 that the driver leading the points with one race to go didn’t win the championship? Darrell Waltrip went into Ontario, California with the lead and lost the title to Richard Petty. It would be Petty’s seventh and last title.
• Chase Elliott has seven starts at Texas. He has five top 10s and an average finish of eighth there.
• The Roval at Charlotte was the 172nd track to host a Cup race. In 2019, 24 tracks make up the schedule.
• North Wilkesboro was on the 1949 schedule, the first season of NASCAR Cup racing, as we now know it.
Sadly the last time the Cup guys raced there was in 1996. Jeff Gordon was the winner. The place held 93 races before it was bought by Burton Smith and Bob Bahre. Those two only made the deal so they could hijack the race dates to New Hampshire and Texas.
• It’s been 19 races since Kyle Busch has bowed to the crowd. Since his last win, teammates Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones have all won a race. Truex has won four including three playoff races in that stretch, while Hamlin has won three times including one playoff race over that span.
• Hendrick Motorsports currently has the longest streak with at least one driver finishing inside the top 10 at Texas at 26 races. The streak is the longest of all-time.
• Have you ever heard of Vince Giamformaggio? He made five starts from 1977 to 1980, he had two top 20s and failed to finish in the other three.
Pro All Star Series
• RESULTS from Seekonk (MA), October 26: 1. Mike Hopkins, 2. Ryan Kuhn, 3. Reid Lanpher, 4. Ben Rowe, 5. Gabe Brown, 6. Alan Tardiff, 7. Ben Ashline, 8. DJ Shaw, 9. Eddie MacDonald, 10. Travis Benjamin, 11. Fred Astle, 12. Wayne Helliwell Jr., 13. Joey Polewarczyk Jr., 14. Angelo Belsito, 15. Ryan Lineham, 16. Tom Scully, 17. David Darling, 18. Derryck Anderson Jr., 19. Dan Winter, 20. Derek Griffith, 21. Bobby Pelland, 22. Dylan Estrella, 23. JP Josiasse, 24. Nick Sweet, 25. Craig Weinstein, 26. Jake Johnson, 27. Curtis Gerry, 28. Rich Martin, 29. Mike Mitchell. DNS Wyatt Alexander.
• FINAL POINTS (starts): 1. DJ Shaw (17) 3,584, 2. Derek Griffith (17) 3,563, 3. Ben Rowe (17) 3,538, 4. Gabe Brown (17) 3,397, 5. Nick Sweet (16) 3,312, 6. Travis Benjamin (15) 3022, 7. Garrett Hall (14) 2,838, 8. Reid Lanpher (14) 2,827, 9. Bobby Therrien (12) 2,450, 10. Johnny Clark (12) 2,424.
DJ Shaw wins his fourth PASS Championship!
Until Next Week
Support those who support racing and while you’re there, thank them for sponsoring a race car.
