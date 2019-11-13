Strap In Racing Column - Nov. 9, 2019

Quinny Welch is Your 2019 “King of the Mountain”
White Mountain Motorsports Park Banquet of Champions was November 2. Welch picked up his fifth straight track championship and eighth overall.
Welch had the most dominating season in his Late Model. He finished in the top 5 in every one of the 14 point-counting events. His average finish was a mindboggling 2.36!
The Late Models averaged 16 cars an event, one night there were 20 of them and another night there were 19. Twice only 12 showed up.
• Late Model driver Scott Corey received the WMMP Most Improved Driver Award. He picked up his first career win on July 13 – in fact wins in the heat and semi earned him a Triple Crown. Corey finished fifth in the final Late Model standings with nine top 10 finishes.
• Shane Sicard was honored as the champion of the Flying Tigers. It was his second straight title. He won eight of the 15 features and his average finish of 2.27 with a sixth being his worst finish.
• Dustin Jackson won the Strictly Stock Mini title. He battled with Ryan Ware and defending champion Adam Sicard atop the standings for most of the season. He trailed Ware by 18 points with two races remaining. Jackson won those two races and bested Ware by four points.
• Andy Hill accepted the championship trophy for the Dwarf Cars. He won six of the nine features and finished outside the top 3 only once.
• Jason Woodard won the Flying Tiger Triple Crown Series Championship. He had a win and two seconds in the three-race series.
• Strictly Stock Mini racer Dave Driscoll was given the inaugural Avery Award for his contributions to racing at WMMP. Driscoll has been involved in WMMP as a driver, car owner, and crew member for more than 20 years. He’s raced in almost every division and has also been a crew member for multiple championship teams. His Strictly Stock Mini team currently fields multiple cars so family and friends can also experience the thrill of the high banks.
• Brett Jackson, father of Strictly Stock Mini Champion Dustin, was honored with the WMMP Sportsmanship Award.
• The banquet wrapped up the 2019 season. Look for the 2020 schedule and rules, hopefully by early December.
Quote of the Week
David Hobbs, who was in the broadcast booth with Ken Squier for the 1979 Daytona 500, was on Dale Jr.’s pod-cast the other day and Dale asked Hobbs: “Did you realize, I guess in that moment (the fight in turn three), what you guys were a part of”?
Hobbs responded, “You know, I don’t think we did although Ken Squier who is really responsible for all of that … I still say every time I’m asked to speak on the subject I always say that NASCAR should be paying Ken Squier a million bucks a year (in royalties) because I mean he really did put NASCAR on the map.”
Indy
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the IndyCar Series and all of its properties have been sold to Roger Penske’s company Penske Entertainment, according to The Associated Press.
“Penske Entertainment Corp. will take over the iconic speedway, which has been in the Hulman family for 74 years, by early next year. The deal is expected be finalized in January.
“A copy of an IndyCar memo sent to all teams, and obtained by the Associated Press, stated that Penske, “with its 64,000-plus employees and more than $32 billion in consolidated revenue” is set to succeed after the sale.
“Penske Corporation … will bring tremendous energy, leadership and resources to IMS, IndyCar and IMSP,” the memo read.
Penske is very open to new ideas when it comes to the track.
“We’ve got to break some glass on some of these things,” he said, according to ESPN. “We’ve got to try some things. I am prepared to take a risk. No risk, no reward.”
Tony George, grandson of Tony Hulman, who bought the track in 1945, approached Penske about a deal before the season-ending race in California and worked it all out in six weeks. George was emotional giving up the 110-year-old race track, but felt it was time.
Remember When
The following was taken from the May 23, 2003 Strap In:
WMMP: Russ Clark looked like he was going to be the car to beat in the 35-lap Late Model main event but the handling went away on lap 15. At that point, Stacy Cahoon took over the lead and led until the second turn of the final lap when Ron Harkins (a lapped car) forced him out of the groove. Fulton Mountain dove to the inside and the trio ran three-wide down the backstretch. Mountain edged ahead of Cahoon going into three and outraced him to the finish line.
Tyler Cahoon captured the third spot after a spirited battle with Sam Gooden. Quinney Welch claimed the fifth spot. Qualifying wins went to Russ Clark, Fulton Mountain and Grant Aithers. Randy Potter captured the Semi-feature win.
Bernie Langtagne scored a popular win in the Super Streets. Lantagne took over the lead on a lap nine restart and never looked back. Doug Laleme chased the winner home, but finished three car lengths back. Jeff Marshall raced home third ahead of Ken Marier and Mike Davis. Heat wins went to Doug Laleme and Ken Marier.
Todd Goodness picked up where he left off in 2002, as he took advantage of a lapped car with two laps to go to fend off an upset minded Jeff Dupont in the Strictly Streets. Toby Peters cruised home third in front of Kim Cotton and Steve Parker. Goodness and Tom Keith each won a qualifier.
Brady Therrien overcame a lap 18 restart to edge out Shawn Sinclair in a near photo finish in the Strictly Minis. Therrien grabbed the lead on lap seven only to have the caution flag wave for a crash on the backstretch. Therrien bobbled coming off turn four as he and Sinclair raced to the white flag, giving Sinclair the lead at the stripe. Sinclair slid up the track coming out of turn two and the pair raced side by side back to the stripe as Therrien grabbed the victory by a mere two feet. Rick Shifflett finished third ahead of Trevor Lacasse and John Ledger. Qualifying wins went to Therrien and Fred Pike.
Until Next Week
Find something or someone that makes you laugh every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.