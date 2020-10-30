Old Race Cars: These two race cars, Kenny Robinson’s (on the right) and Jerry Bigelow’s (left), would just be piles of junk if not for the efforts of Scott Ingerson, Rodney Hannett, Kenny Robinson, Paul Bellefeuille, Bryan Marble, CV “Butch” Elms, Mike Furno, Ralph and Shane Stygles, Craig and Chad Wyman and DC Auto. (Photo by Big Bigelow)
Small World: A series of events nearly had me meeting one of the guys who worked on restoring my Dad's race car. Read about it below. (Photo by Big Bigelow)
Old Race Cars: These two race cars, Kenny Robinson’s (on the right) and Jerry Bigelow’s (left), would just be piles of junk if not for the efforts of Scott Ingerson, Rodney Hannett, Kenny Robinson, Paul Bellefeuille, Bryan Marble, CV “Butch” Elms, Mike Furno, Ralph and Shane Stygles, Craig and Chad Wyman and DC Auto. (Photo by Big Bigelow)
I’m in my garage the other day, making room for my Dad’s 1966 Northeastern Championship race car, restored last winter by Scott Ingerson, Rodney Hannett and a few of their friends.
My neighbor, Dick May, comes in and says, “Have I got a story for you. I put an ad in the ‘Trading Post’ recently looking to sell a few of the used winter tires I have. I got a call from a guy from New Hampshire, he thinks I have some tires he may want. I give him directions to my house and he shows up the next day.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.