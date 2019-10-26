Strap In Racing Column - Oct. 26, 2019

For Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Clint Bowyer and Alex Bowman, It’s Wait ‘til Next Year
And then there were eight. Joe Gibbs Racing has three drivers left in the playoffs, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin. Team Penske has two, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney. The only car out of the Stewart-Haas Racing shops is Kevin Harvick. Hendrick Motorsport has Chase Elliott and Chip Ganassi Racing has Kyle Larson.
With the points re-set at 4,000 and playoff points added in, Busch has a four-point edge over Truex, a nine-point advantage over Hamlin and Busch is 16 points up on Logano in fourth.
Busch (2015), Truex (2017), Logano (2018) and Harvick (2014) are all former Cup champions. Hamlin finished second to Jimmie Johnson in 2010 and has finished third twice (2006 and 2014).
Elliott, 23-years-old, has advanced to the Round of 8 each of the last three years, posting a career-best championship finish of fifth in 2017. The 27-year old Larson’s best-ever title run was eighth place in 2017. This will be Blaney’s second-time making the Round of 8. The 25-year-old’s best-ever championship finish was ninth in 2017.
What’s Up with Brian France?
AP writer Jenna Fryer wrote, “France is now far removed from this (points) system and the sport itself, his departure from the family business becoming officially official October 18 when NASCAR and sister company International Speedway Corp. merged into one organization with NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France continuing in the same role. ISC chief executive Lesa France Kennedy was named executive chair and NASCAR President Steve Phelps tabbed president in charge of overseeing day-to-day operations of the merged companies.
“Brian France, who stepped away as CEO of NASCAR following his August 2018 drunken-driving arrest, is not named in the new leadership structure.
“Jim France has said very little publicly since replacing his nephew nearly 15 months ago and he leaves it to Phelps to talk about the future of NASCAR. But it is no coincidence that business has been rolling since Brian France stepped down and his uncle steadied a seemingly sinking ship. Booming might be a stretch, but things are happening behind the scenes at a markedly improved pace that has benefited the product.”
Brian France stands to receive more than $71 million for his ISC shares.
Cup Stuff
Denny Hamlin’s win last Sunday was his 36th win. He’s still looking for his first Cup title. Only Mark Martin, with 40 wins, and Junior Johnson with 50 have more wins and no championships.
His 36 wins put him 23rd on the all-time wins list. His first full-time season was in 2006. His 502 Cup starts have all come in the No. 11.
• Kurt Busch and Chip Ganassi are working on a contract extension and he also has talked with the team about possibly running another IndyCar race.
Busch signed a one-year contract before this season. He’s excited about the Next Gen car in Cup that will debut in 2021 and that driving that car is “part of my decision-making with trying to extend my contract with Ganassi.”
Kurt says, “Talks are headed in a good direction.”
PASS
For only the second time since 2010, the final race for the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model season will be at a track other than Oxford Plains Speedway. On October 26 they’ll run a 150-lapper at Seekonk (MA). Last year, the series returned to Seekonk for the first time since 2012, with Travis Benjamin taking the win and DJ Shaw claiming his third PASS title.
Derek Griffith goes to Seekonk with an eight-point lead over Shaw. Heat points are 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 while in the main event it’s 120 for first, 118 for second and down two points for each position.
So, if Shaw wins his heat and the feature he’d have 3,498 points. Griffith wins the title if he finishes second in the 150, no matter what. In the event of a tie, Griffith wins the tie breaker with five wins to three.
• POINTS (starts): 1. Derek Griffith (16) 3,381, 2. DJ Shaw (16) 3,373, 3. Ben Rowe (16) 3,321, 4. Gabe Brown (16) 3,185, 5. Nick Sweet (15) 3,138, 6. Garrett Hall (14) 2,838, 7. Travis Benjamin (14) 2,816, 8. Reid Lanpher (13) 2,608, 9. Bobby Therrien (12) 2,450, 10. Johnny Clark (12) 2,424
ACT Flying Tigers
• RESULTS (Flying Tiger Oxford Plains (ME) Speedway Open, October 19): 1. Jason Woodard, 2. John Donahue, 3. Cody LeBlanc, 4. Dave O’Blenis, 5. Michael Martin, 6. Cooper Bouchard, 7. Tucker Williams, 8. Adam Maynard, 9. Tyler Austin, 10. Brian Delphia, 11. Eric Johnson, 12. Michael Clark, 13. Logan Powers, 14. Kevin Streeter, 15. Kelsea Woodard, 16. Jason M. Pelkey, 17. Stephen Martin, 18. Brad Bushey, 19. Shane Sicard, 20. Kevin Boutin Jr., 21. Christian Laflamme, 22. Robert Gordon, 23. Craig Bushey, 24. Kyle Streeter, 25. Michael Potter, 26. Jon Boutin, 27. Colin Cornell, 28. Matthew Potter, 29. Kasey Beattie, 30. Burt Spooner, 31. Stephen Donahue, 32. Sam Caron, 33. Aaron Maynard.
• Lap Leaders: Jason Woodard, 1-33; Cody LeBlanc, 34-36; Woodard, 37-41; LeBlanc, 42-44; Woodard, 45-75. Four lead changes among two drivers.
• Time of Race: 42:21
• Margin of Victory: 0.327 seconds
• Cautions: Five (56, 57, 57, 57, 71)
• 19 cars completed all 75 laps, 11 others were down one lap.
Until Next Week
Look up some of your old racing buddies and just sit around and tell some tales. The years are zinging by faster than you think.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.