Strap In Racing Column - Sept. 14, 2019

Let’s Take a Moment and Realize Short-track Racing Is Just a Hobby
If you’re not a racer, you have a tough time understanding why, when it’s 90 degrees outside race teams and fans are at the races and not the beach. Non-racers ask how can you sit there and watch cars drive around in circles. To which I’ll ask, just how daffy are you if you have to put on your rain gear to go out and play golf when it’s 51 degrees? To each their own!
If you’re reading this column, I’m guessing you know Thunder Road/ACT officials Jonathan Lemay and Dean Gallison were stuck by a race car September 1 at The Road.
Sadly it happened where thousands of people witnessed it and most everyone feared the worst. The great news is they both survived and I’m guessing some day they’ll both be at a race track again.
I’ll be the first one to admit if the outcome had been different, more than likely I wouldn’t be going back.
Thunder Road is racing tonight (September 14) and I’ll be there and hope you join me. The pits open at noon, the front gate at 2:15 and racing starts at 5 p.m. If you choose a different track have a great time.
Fans will see the ACT Late Model Tour 200-lap Labor Day Classic. General admission tickets and pit bracelets from September 1 will be honored. The event will be followed by a post-race pit party featuring the 40th U.S. Army Band Iron Sights.
The Barre Granite Association 60th Season Championship Day has been moved to September 22.
• Now back to my title for a moment, “Let’s Take a Moment and Realize Short-track Racing Is Just a Hobby”. I can tell you neither Jonathan nor Dean were at the track because of the paycheck. They are both former race car drivers and love the sport. Just like the track officials at every track in the country.
With that said, maybe now is the time we take a deep breath and enjoy the sport we all love. Let’s not dislike someone just because they race against your driver. Let’s enjoy the day and realize come Monday everyone is back at work.
A Shout Out to All the EMTs
I have no idea where all the EMTs came from or what they were doing in the minutes leading up to the crash. But it certainly didn’t take long for a whole bunch of them to show up.
My nephew, Danny Bigelow, a former driver and ACT/TR official, is an EMT and was standing right next to as the three cars were racing across the start/finish line. The next thing I hear is he’s down at the accident site. I have no idea how long he was gone but I can tell you the mood changed big time after he came back up and told us they were both going to be OK.
I remember him saying Dean was jokingly telling Cris Michaud the track better have good insurance if he was going to the hospital and Jonathan was worried about how his car was getting home.
Matt DiBenedetto to Wood Brothers Racing in 2020
Paul Menard is stepping away from full-time Cup racing and Matt DiBenedetto will replace him in the iconic No. 21.
Over the last two seasons, Menard has driven the No. 21. His only Cup win came at Indianapolis in 2011 when he won the Brickyard driving the No. 27 out of the Richard Childress Racing shop.
Over the past 16 seasons, Menard ran 461 races, his average finish is 20.27. He has 20 top 5s and 69 Top 10s. He’s led 336 laps. He won two poles and failed to finish 36 races.
He’s driven cars owned by Andy Petree, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Robert Yates, Richard Petty, Richard Childress, Roger Penske and Glen and Leonard Wood. He now wants to spend more time with his family.
DiBenedetto is in his fifth year driving in the Cup Series. He’s raced 166 times and his average finish is 27.40. He’s never won a Cup race. He has three top 5s and 10 top 10s. Matt has never won a pole and has failed to finish 27 times.
Fact is, DiBenedetto has six top 10s in the last 10 races, including three top 5s. “I am so excited about this opportunity to race for one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history beginning in 2020,” said DiBenedetto. “The No. 21 Ford is one of the most accomplished and iconic cars in our sport and it will be an honor to join Wood Brothers Racing and help carry on the team’s tradition of success in NASCAR. I want to thank Eddie and Len Wood, Kim Wood Hall, Menards, Edsel Ford and Ford Motor Company for this opportunity.”
Wood Brothers Racing has 99 Cup Series wins to date.
PASS
• SEPTEMBER 15 at Oxford. The battle for the Super Late Model championship has come down to five drivers, all within 100 points of one another. DJ Shaw looks to defend his title from a year ago, knowing a bad finish could prove disastrous with a big field expected on Sunday.
Nick Sweet is 31 points behind Shaw, 2,550-2,519. Derek Griffith is up to third with 2,507 points while Ben Rowe (2,473) and Garrett Hall (2,469) sit fourth and fifth respectively.
Action gets under way with practice starting at 10 a.m. and heat races rolling at 1:30 p.m. Also on the card are PASS Modifieds, Street Stocks, and Bandits.
Speedway 51
• SEPTEMBER 14 – No racing.
• SEPTEMBER 21 – There will be two events on this day. First at 1 p.m. make up features from September 7 – Creative Counters and Vermont Solid Surfaces Late Model Series Race No. 4, 75 laps. Plus Tiger Sportsman, Street Stocks, Daredevils and Bone Stocks.
Then at 5 p.m. it’s NAPA Championship Night – 100 laps for the Late Models, plus Caron Fabrication Tiger Sportsman Triple Crown Series Race No. 3, also 100 laps. Plus Street Stocks, Bone Stocks and Daredevils.
WMMP
• SEPTEMBER 14 – No racing.
• SEPTEMBER 21 – The PASS Super Late Model will run a 150-lap main event. Make a note, added to this event is the 50-lap WMMP Late Model feature which was rained out on September 7. Also on the card are the PASS Mods and Honey Badger Street Stock Series. Plus the WMMP Dwarf Cars will race a $500-to-win non-point counting 30-lap main event.
The pits open at 12:30, the front gate at 2 p.m. Practice begins at 2 p.m., racing starts at 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge
• SEPTEMBER 14 – The four weekly divisions will be joined by the Granite State Mini Sprints, and the New England Antique Racers.
Gates open at 3 with racing starting at 6 p.m.
Until Next Week
May I suggest this weekend you take a few minutes and thank the track owner for giving you a place to race. Also thank the officials and EMTs. Join me, but remember: “If you’re not having fun stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
