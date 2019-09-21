Strap In Racing Column - Sept. 21, 2019

RIP Mike Stefanik
Mike Stefanik, a seven-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion and short-track legend, was killed in a plane crash September 15. He was 61-years-old.
Stefanik crashed while piloting a single-engine, single-seat Aero Ultra-Light plane. The crash took place in Sterling, CT near the Rhode Island border. The plane had taken off from RICONN Airport in Coventry, RI.
Stefanik last ran on the Modified Tour in 2014. He is the division’s all-time winningest driver with 74 career victories in 453 starts from 1985 to 2014. In addition to his seven Whelen Modified Tour titles, he also won championships in the Busch North Series in 1997 and 1998.
Joey Laquerre Has Sold Speedway 51
The new owners are brothers Mike and Richard Humphrey and their wives, Stephanie and Wendy from Cornish, Maine.
The Humphreys will take over the Speedway for the balance of the season. In 2020, the track will be called Riverside Speedway and Adventure Park.
The Humphreys have been involved in the sport for many years and the group has now fulfilled a lifelong dream, and that is to own and operate a race track. They have been at the track for much of the season, talking with employees, racers and fans. Mike said, “We can’t wait to get to work on the new project. We want to get our feet wet the remainder of this year, and as soon as the 2019 schedule is completed we will be blasting into the 2020 schedule in earnest. We have lots of new plans for the future including adding a Bone Stock eight-cylinder class as well as ATV racing and more. We want to make this a four-season facility and a real family fun park!”
A Special Message from Joey and Pam
“As you most may well know by now Speedway 51 was sold to the Humphrey family from Cornish, Maine on Monday, September 16. The Humphrey family has been shadowing employees and the race track for the past several weeks in preparation of purchasing the Speedway.
“After much negotiation, the facility has now been passed on to the new owners. We are very confident that you will be very happy with them as they will be bringing some fresh new ideas to the track. They are great people and they will bring their many years of racing experience to the new Riverside Speedway and Adventure Park.
“Pam and myself would like to thank all you racers, crew members and fans for your support. We also want to thank all of our employees for the efforts they have put in over the last five years. We want to say a big thanks to everyone that has given so much of themselves to the track to make Speedway 51 a fun place to be.
“We will be missing you all as we try and head back to a normal life. It has been a wonderful yet challenging experience to be a member of the Speedway 51 family. We love racing and are very proud to leave Speedway 51 in a better place than when we purchased. We hope the best for you all, and thank you very much for your support.”
Joey Laquerre and Pam Dunkling.
Rich Dubeau
His win in the Labor Day Classic 200 at Thunder Road makes him the unofficial 2019 ACT Late Model Tour Champion. The win was also his first ever at Thunder Road, making him the 100th different Late Model (started in 1992) winner in track history.
More on Dubeau next week.
Quinny Welch
Welch is the 2019 WMMP Late Model “King of the Mountain”.
For Welch it’s his eighth WMMP championship and his fifth in a row. Can you say domination? They have run 12 point-counting events and he has won five of them. His worst finish was fifth, twice. He also had three seconds, a third and a fourth.
• Here’s one for you stat lovers. With his 12 top 5 finishes only 17 cars in those 12 events finished ahead of him. By that I mean the night he finished fourth, three cars finished ahead of him, while on the night he was third, two cars beat him.
Nine different drivers account for those 17 spots. Stephen Donahue bested him four times. Jeff Marshall and Orin Remick had better finishes than him three times. Nick Sweet beat him twice in his only two starts, and five guys had one main event where they beat him. Those five are Mike Bailey, Scott Corey, Jesse Switser, Wayne Helliwell Jr. and Stacy Cahoon.
• The Late Models averaged 16 cars an event, one night there were 20 of them and another night there were 19. Twice only 12 showed up.
• Six guys had a win. They were Welch and Sweet. Remick won twice. Other winners were Marshall, Corey, and Helliwell Jr.
• THE FINAL RACE WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR SEPTEMBER 7 AND WILL BE MADE UP TONIGHT, THE 21ST.
• SEPTEMBER 21 – The PASS Super Late Models will be running a 150-lap main event. Racing begins at 6 p.m. with a 50-lap WMMP Late Model main event rained out on September 7.
Also on the card are the PASS Mods and Honey Badger Street Stock Series, both racing a 50-lap main event, plus the Dwarf Cars running a $500-to-win 30-lap feature.
Pits open at 12:30 p.m. The front gate opens at 2 p.m.
Austin Theriault
Austin will be back in a Rick Ware Racing Ford Fusion at Saturday night’s Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 race at Richmond Raceway.
He’ll be driving the No. 51 after racing in the No. 52 the previous three races. That means he will be working with a different crew for this race.
“It has taken some time, but we’re starting to build some amazing momentum. I’m really happy that Bangor Savings Bank is continuing to support us and will be part of every race from now until the end of the year. That’s very critical,” Theriault said.
Theriault plans to run at least three of the final eight races after Richmond.
Thunder Road
• SEPTEMBER 22 – Pits open at 10 a.m., the front gate opens at 11:45 a.m. It’s the final point-counting race for all four classes – Flying Tiger, Late Models, Road Warrior and Street Stock.
In the Late Models, the top 5 in points are Jason Corliss 915, Trampas Demers 900, Scott Dragon 898, Kyle Pembroke 885 and Cody Blake 883.
Bear Ridge
• SEPTEMBER 21 – Fans will see the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds running 100 laps, Sportsman Coupes 50 laps, Sprint Cars of New England twin 20 lap, Sportsman Modifieds Growler 10 laps followed by a pit stop and then 15 more laps. A 75-lap 4-/6-Cylinder Enduro will close out the night.
Until Next Week
Tape the TV stuff and get out and support a local short track. But remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
