It’s the 57th Milk Bowl Presented by Northfield Savings Bank
Milk Bowl weekend (Sept. 28-29) doesn’t pay any points for the Thunder Road weekly divisions or the Tour.
• The PASS guys are running for points.
• Bubba Pollard, who has won nearly every major Super Late Model and Pro Late Model race there is to win over the past decade, is headed to Thunder Road. He won the first two Canadian Short Track Nationals earlier this month.
He has also won the 2018 Oxford 250, the All-American 400, the Rattler 250, the Snowflake 100, and many other nationally known events, along with multiple track and touring series championships.
He’ll be driving a car out of the Joey Polewarczyk shop. He’s never driven an ACT Late Model and he’s never run at Thunder Road.
• Brent Dragon, the 2006 Milk Bowl winner, will be driving a car owned by Kendall Roberts. John Donahue drove for Roberts for years.
• The pole sitter will bank a $1,000 and the second fastest time trialer gets $500.
• The purse – the winner will get to hold the big $10,000 check. Second pays $4,500, 3rd $2,750, 4th $1,750 and 5th gets $1,500. 10th banks $1,100, and 14th back wins $1,000.
• Lap money – $50 per lap will be divided $25 to the leader of each lap, $15 to the second place driver, and $10 to the third-place driver.
Quote of the Week
The 2019 King of the Road, Jason Corliss, said: “I’m just so proud of this race team and so proud of the accomplishments – not just today, but in the last three years these guys have really turned it on. I grew up at this track. This place is holy ground to me. I can’t put into words how proud I am to represent this track as a track champion. It’s not a task I’ll take lightly. It’s a pretty special moment.”
• Corliss won the Street Stock Championship in 2008. He has three Street Stock wins and three Tiger wins at The Road.
He sits sixth on the all-time Late Model wins list with 15. Ahead of him are five guys who know their way around the place – Phil Scott with 31, Nick Sweet 22, Cris Michaud and Dave Pembroke with 20 and John Donahue with 16.
The present day Late Models Division started in 1992.
ACT Late Model Tour
Point leader Rich Dubeau needs only to show up at the World Series 75, October 12 at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park to lock up the 2019 championship. He leads Jimmy Hebert by 81 points, 967-886. The most points Hebert can earn is 90, while Dubeau picks up the minimum 24 points for showing up.
• Thunder Road/ACT Media Director Michael Stridsberg talked with Dubeau, who originally didn’t plan on running the Milk Bowl in part due to work commitments on Saturday’s qualifying day. However, his recent Thunder Road win and a now-comfortable lead in the ACT Late Model Tour point standings helped persuade him to show up. “We’re going to find a way to make it work,” Dubeau said. “We’ve found ourselves in a position we didn’t think we’d be in – leading the points by a big margin. Having one car, we were a little bit nervous to go to a non-point race and wreck the car and not have it right for the last race of the year. But based on the way things went at Thunder Road last time out, which we didn’t expect at all, the points are looking really good for us. So even if something were to happen, then it probably wouldn’t change anything on the ACT side.
“The Milk Bowl has always been a race I’ve wanted to run – it just kind of comes at a difficult time of the year for me,” Dubeau added with a laugh. “But we decided that, because we had so much success at Thunder Road last time out, we’d go have some fun.”
Dubeau is actually making his second trip to the Milk Bowl. He attempted to qualify for the 2015 edition during his first year racing with ACT in a separate car from his normal Tour effort. Dubeau failed to make the show that year, but the situation entering this year’s event is leaps and bounds away from what it was four years ago. He has finished no worse than seventh in his nine ACT-sanctioned starts in 2019 with two wins and five podiums.
Thunder Road
The weekly Late Models saw eight different winners in 2019. Scott Dragon had four wins, Jason Corliss, Kyle Pembroke and Trampas Demers each had two. Those with a single win were Matt White, Tyler Cahoon, Phil Scott and Brooks Clark.
Fourteen guys earned points in all 14 races.
Demers had 13 top 10s while Corliss had 12.
Cody Blake and Dragon both had eight top 5s.
The top 24 in points all call Vermont home.
• POINTS – Late Models: 1. Jason Corliss 980, 2. Scott Dragon 976, 3. Kyle Pembroke 959, 4. Trampas Demers 958, 5. Cody Blake 938, 6. Matt White 929, 7. Marcel J. Gravel 889, 8. Tyler Cahoon and Phil Scott 866, 10. Boomer Morris 861.
• Tigers: 1. Jason Woodard 1,100, 2. Brandon Lanphear 997, 3. Tyler Austin 990, 4. Stephen Martin 988, 5. Logan Powers 987, 6. Kelsea Woodard 973, 7. Jason Pelkey 963, 8. Michael MacAskill 938, 9. Colin Cornell 884, 10. Cooper Bouchard 872.
• Street Stocks: 1. Jeffrey Martin 1,112, 2. Thomas Smith 1,083, 3. Dean Switser Jr. 1,053, 4. Kasey Beattie 1,052, 5. Jamie Davis 1,050, 6. Tim Hunt 1,019, 7. J.T. Blanchard 985, 8. Juan Marshall 951, 9. Tyler Pepin 946, 10. Bryan P. Wall 942.
Pro All Star Series
The Super Late Models have run 14 point-counting races and the top four in points are the only guys to have started them all.
They have three events left, today (September 28) at Thunder Road, October 19 at Oxford Plains Speedway and October 26 at Seekonk Speedway.
• Payoff at Thunder Road – 1. $3,200, 2. $1,800, 3. $1,200, 4. $1,000, 5 $850, 10. $550, 15. $425, 16 on back $400.
• POINTS: 1. DJ Shaw 2,958, 2. Derek Griffith 2,955, 3. Ben Rowe 2,907, 4. Gabe Brown 2,774, 5. Nick Sweet 2,723, 6. Garrett Hall 2,670, 7. Travis Benjamin 2,629, 8. Reid Lanpher 2,383, 9. Johnny Clark 2,262, 10. Bobby Therrien 2,060.
WMMP
Only four Late Model drivers earned points in all 14 races. Seven drivers had a win. They were Quinny Welch (5), Nick Sweet and Orin Remick won twice.
• Other winners were Jeff Marshall, Scott Corey, Wayne Helliwell Jr. and Stephen Donahue.
• POINTS – Late Models: 1. Quinny Welch 912, 2. Stacy Cahoon 815, 3. Mike Bailey 803, 4. Oren Remick 798, 5. Scott Corey 683, 6. Jeff Marshall 661, 7. Stephen Donahue 658, 8. Allison Menard 550, 9. Matthew Morrill 546, 10 Cody LeBlanc 506.
• Tigers: 1. Shane Sicard 868, 2. Michael Potter 769, 3. Jody Sicard 735, 4. Nathaniel Parkin 665, 5. Kaleb Rogers 375.
• Strictly Stock Mini: 1. Dustin Jackson 773, 2. Ryan Ware 769, 3. Adam Sicard 737, 4. Darren Newland 703, 5. Tyler Thompson 652, 6. Brett Jackson 616, 7. Scott Senecal 560, 8. Andrew Kachmarik 514, 9. Gavin McGinnis 480, 10. Rusty Drew III 473.
• Dwarf Cars: 1. Andy Hill 514, 2. Dave Gyger 457, 3. Jason Wyman 449, 4. Norman Forest 425, 5. Chad Dufour 408.
Speedway 51
• POINTS – Late Models: 1. Corey Mason 354, 2. Marcel Gravel 316, 3. Doug Laleme 299, 4. Bryan Mason 286, 5. Mike Kenison 255, 6. Jamie Laroche 252, 7. Craig Bushey 237, 8. Floyd Bennett Jr. 218, 9. Mike Giroux 150, 10. Steve Fisher 137.
• Tigers: 1. Nick Gilcris 712, 2. Derrick Calkins 710, 3. Jared Plumley 678, 4. Kevin Boutin 653, 5. Mike Clark 608, 6. Brad Bushey 597, 7. Jerrad Ledger 575, 8. Jason Kenison 547, 9. Phil Potvin 512, 10. Makita Giroux 320.
• Street Stocks: 1. Dean Switser Jr. 748, 2. Alan Birch 641, 3. Jamie Heath 430, 4. Michael Gooden 329, 5. Josh Plumley 248.
• Bone Stocks: 1. Nicholas Ogden 589, 2. Eric Barrup 535, 3. Dan Stinson 456, 4. Marty Barrup 421, 5. Greg Martin 418, 6. Brendon Rhodes 395, 7. Jimmy Hurley 273, 8. Josh Riley 233, 9. Dylan Tester 182, 10. Jason Kirby 178.
• Daredevils: 1. Kaiden Fisher 736, 2. Cassi Leonard 669, 3. Mekaylah Bowen 666, 4. Laci Potter 430, 5. 387 Brady Heath 387.
Cup Note
Roush Fenway Racing has announced Chris Buescher will be driving the No. 17 in 2020. The team will part ways with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the conclusion of the 2019 season.
Until Next Week
Tape the TV stuff and get out and support a local short track. But remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
