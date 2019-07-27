Strap In Racing Column By Big Bigelow - July 27, 2019

Aggressive Driving Costs Team Owners Money
Last Friday, at a question-and-answer session at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Kevin Harvick answered a question about the current level of “aggression” in the Cup Series.
He replied: “If you drove like this 10 years ago, you’d have had a fist in your mouth. What changed were the rules and when every spot becomes that much more difficult to achieve, you have to defend the spots that you have because you know that you might not get it back, and you know that you have to block.”
Ryan Blaney chimed in saying, “Yeah, it feels like restarts are the craziest they’ve been ever since I’ve been in the Cup Series, just because the cars are so draggy. That’s the easiest spot to kind of make a move, and you can just drive these cars so hard, it’s just about driving harder than someone else a lot of the time. Your right-foot commitment is way higher, I feel like.
“As far as the aggressive level, I think people see that because you’re seeing a lot more blocking and cutting off runs now, just because you have to do it. I’ve thrown big blocks this year on mile-and-a-half race tracks. That’s just how it is and you kind of expect it.
“Have I expected to get punched in the mouth a couple of times this year? Yeah, but at the end of the day you realize that person would make the same move that you do and vice versa.”
Rick Stenhouse Jr. also thinks job security might be a factor. “We’re all super-aggressive,” Stenhouse said. “I enjoy it, especially when I have a car capable of doing what I want it to do. I could see Kevin saying that, because I feel like that was the mentality of the garage for a long time, and I think every sport changes, and I feel like now you’ve got a bunch of us that feel like we’re racing for our job every lap, so we go out and put it all on the line.”
• My question is, how long will the team owners be able to pay for all the wrecked race cars?
Kevin Harvick
I’ve watched the finish to the NH race a few times and still can’t figure out how Harvick went from a sitting duck to the winner. I can’t recall ever seeing a driver fighting off the guy behind him like Harvick did Denny Hamlin. If a driver chooses to bump-and-run you he’s going to punt you, it’s just a matter of where will you end up?
Will you end up in the wall, or will you spin out and collect six other cars? Maybe you just get moved up a groove and finish second.
I watched one of those weekly shows and you could see the telemetry, Harvick was about half throttle. He slowed down so as not to let the 11 get under him getting into turn three. An amazing piece of driving.
With six more races before the playoffs, plan on the team owners spending lots of money on race car parts, as drivers get more aggressive every week.
Bear Ridge
• JULY 27 – Fans will see the four weekly divisions, plus the USAC Dirt Midget Association, the Sprint Cars of New England and an Enduro. Post time 6 p.m.
• POINTS – Sportsman Modified: 1. Kevin Chaffee 707, 2. Jordan Fornwalt 686, 3. Matt Lashua 681, 4. Robert Tucker 633, 5. Richie Simmons 624, 6. Todd Buckwold 564, 7. Jeremy Huntoon 526, 8. Mike Ryan 519, 9. Terry Williams 507, 10. Tanner Siemons 500.
White Mountain
• JULY 27 – Coca-Cola Presents the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup 150. The Late Models will run a 150-lap main event. Also on the card are the Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Minis and the Kids Trucks. Post time is 6:30 p.m.
• POINTS – Late Models: 1. Quinny Welch 673, 2. Stacy Cahoon 584, 3. Mike Bailey 579, 4. Oren Remick 576, 5. Jeff Marshall 568, 6. Cody LeBlanc 506, 7. Scott Corey 488, 8. Stephen Donahue 436, 9. Allison Menard 398, 10. Jon Savage 373.
Speedway 51
• JULY 27 – The Tiger Sportsman are the headline division this week. Joining them are the Street Stocks, Daredevils, and the Bone Stocks. Also Kids Go-Karts meet and greet, the annual Kids Candy Scramble and Spectator Drags. Post time is 6 p.m.
Thunder Road
• AUGUST 1 – It’s WDEV Radio/Calkins Portable Toilets Night, which means it’s time for the Port-a-Potty Grand Prix. The four regular divisions will be completing. Post time is 7 p.m.
PASS
• JULY 30 – The Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models will be running on a Tuesday at Star Speedway in Epping, NH. The main event will be a 200-lap ‘Road to the Oxford 250’ qualifier. Post time is 6 p.m.
• RESULTS – July 20 at WMMP: 1. Derek Griffith, 2. Dillon Moltz, 3. DJ Shaw, 4. Joey Polewarczyk Jr., 5. Ben Rowe, 6. Nick Sweet, 7. Bobby Therrien, 8. Reid Lanpher, 9. Derek Ramstrom, 10. Gabe Brown, 11. Craig Weinstein, 12. Garrett Hall, 13. Evan Hallstrom, 14. Travis Benjamin, 15. Dan Winters, 16. Brandon Baker.
• 12 cars were on the lead lap. Hallstrom was the only one down a lap.
ACT Late Model Tour
• AUGUST 3 – It’s the $10,000-to-win Midsummer 250 at N. Woodstock, NH’s White Mountain Motorsports Park. This is a Tour event and is not a point-counting event for the WM regulars.
With four point-counting events remaining, the quest for the ACT title is currently a three-horse race. Rich Dubeau took the point lead from Jimmy Hebert at Star Speedway last time out and now holds a 14-point advantage. The two off-track friends and former Rookie of the Year winners are both seeking their first ACT championship.
Scott Payea, the two-time defending ACT Champion, sits 55 points behind Dubeau in third.
Former ACT champions Patrick Laperle and Joey Polewarczyk have committed to the event as has seven-time WMMP Late Model Champion Quinny Welch, defending Thunder Road Late Model Champion Scott Dragon, and former Speedway 51 Champion Corey Mason.
Qualifying for the Midsummer 250 is at 6 p.m.
• POINTS: 1. Rich Dubeau 641, 2. Jimmy Hebert 627, 3. Scott Payea 586, 4. Ryan Kuhn 545, 5. Jonathan Bouvrette 505, 6. Dylan Payea 504, 7. Christopher Pelkey 487, 8. Mathieu Kingsbury 472, 9. Claude Leclerc 407, 10. Stephen Donahue 406.
Until Next Week
Please, I’m begging you, get out and support a local short track. Join me but remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.