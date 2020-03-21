Next Race – “To Be Determined”

The last I heard before my deadline was, “The Cup races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, and Dover have been postponed. The next regularly scheduled race is Martinsville on Saturday, May 9.

“The health and safety of our fans, industry and the communities in which we race is our most important priority, so in accordance with recent CDC guidance, NASCAR is currently postponing all race events through May 3, with plans to return racing in Martinsville. We appreciate the patience of our fans and we look forward to returning to the race track. We intend to hold all 36 races this season, with future rescheduling soon to be determined as we continue to monitor this situation closely with public health officials and medical experts. What is important now transcends the world of sports and our focus is on everyone’s safety and well-being as we navigate this challenging time together.”

