Strap In Racing Column: Oct. 19, 2019

Four Cup Drivers Dreams of Winning the 2019 Title Will End This Weekend
This weekend four more drivers will be booted from the playoffs. The only thing we know for sure is Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney won’t be among the four. Larson won at Dover and Blaney won at Talladega.
Denny Hamlin is 56 points ahead of Alex Bowman who’s ninth in points. Martin Truex Jr. is +48, Kyle Busch +41, Kevin Harvick +36, Brad Keselowski +20, and eighth is Joey Logano 18 points ahead of Bowman. Chase Elliott is 22 points behind Logano, Clint Bowyer –24 and William Byron at 3,049 is 27 behind Logano.
Cup Stuff
Pop Quiz: – Does Ryan Newman have more or less than 12 Cup wins?
• Following the wreck at Talladega, Austin Theriault has not been cleared by the NASCAR Medical Team and will not be in the 52 this weekend. “I’ll be handing the keys over to Garrett Smithley this weekend. I know he’ll represent all of us at RWR and Bangor Savings Bank extremely well.” Bangor (ME) Savings Bank has sponsored Theriault in five Cup Series races this season, including his series debut in July at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The bank plans to sponsor Theriault for Cup Series races at Kansas Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, and Texas Motor Speedway leading up to the season finale in Florida.
• Bob Pockrass reports Clint Bowyer has agreed to a contract extension for next season with Stewart Haas Racing, though the team would not confirm. In late September, Bowyer said he was confident he would return in 2020.
Bowyer is currently 11th in the playoff standings entering Kansas, 24 points out of a Round of 8 transfer spot.
• TG Daugherty Racing signed Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to a multi-year deal. Stenhouse Jr. will enter his eighth full-time season in 2020 with teammate Ryan Preece.
• Kevin Harvick made his 677th start at Talladega, that’s one more than Dale Earnhardt, who he replaced, in race two of the 2001 season.
Pop Quiz Answer: The answer is more, he has 18. Only 46 guys have more than 18 Cup wins. Others with 18 wins are, Geoffrey Bodine, Neil Bonnett, Harry Gant and Kasey Kahne. This is his 18th full-time season. He’s won a single race in eight different years, one year he won twice and in 2003 he won eight times. His eight-win season came while he was driving the No. 12, which beat him last Monday by 7/1000s of a second.
ACT Late Model Tour
• RESULTS from Thompson, CT, October 12: 1. Jonathan Bouvrette, 2. Woody Pitkat, 3. Mark Jenison, 4. Ryan Kuhn, 5. Dylan Payea, 6. Derek Gluchacki, 7. John Donahue, 8. Michael Mitchell, 9. Ryan Morgan, 10. Bryan Kruczek, 11. Glenn Boss, 12. Rich Dubeau, 13. Jimmy Hebert, 14. Mathieu Kingsbury, 15. Alexendre Tardif, 16. Jason Larivee Jr., 17. Frank Dumichich Jr., 18. Remi Perreault, 19. Allan King, 20. Scott Payea, 21. Lance Jenison, 22. Brandon Lindahl, 23. Michael Wray, 24. Jake Johnson, 25. Christopher Pelkey, 26. Paul Newcomb Jr., 27. Joshua Hedges, 28. Stephen Donahue, 29. Peyton Lanphear, 30. Reilly Lanphear, 31. Tom Carey III, 32. Jean-Francois Dery, 33. Ryan Lineham, 34. Mike Benevides.
Lap Leaders: Ryan Morgan, pole; Jonathan Bouvrette, 1-75 (one lead change among two drivers).
Time of Race: 1:09:29
Margin of Victory: 0.779 seconds
Cautions: Eight (0, 1, 3, 3, 9, 9, 32, 65)
ACT Tigers
The first-ever visit to Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway for the ACT Flying Tigers is today, October 19. The non-point counting Flying Tiger Oxford Open 75 ends the 2019 season.
The entry list continues to grow with more than 30 cars now expected. Weekly racers from Thunder Road, White Mountain Motorsports Park and Speedway 51 have jumped at the chance to race on the historic 3/8-mile oval. Other former regulars from around the region have worked out one-race deals for what could be an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Ken Squier and Tom Curley went and found a Tiger rulebook from the ’70s after they won a court battle and reopened Thunder Road in 1982. The Tigers recently wrapped up their 38th straight year of competition at Thunder Road and have had long stints at WMMP and Riverside Speedway. They also competed for many years at New York’s Plattsburgh Airborne Speedway and the former Catamount Stadium of Vermont. The former Tiger Tour visited tracks such as Quebec’s Sanair Super Speedway and New Hampshire’s Lee USA Speedway and Canaan Fair Speedway.
• The Tigers are part of the PASS 400 Weekend season finale that includes the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models, PASS Modifieds, Honey Badger Street Stock Series, and Bandit Triple Crown Series. The pits open at 8 a.m. The grandstands open at 10 a.m. The first heat rolls out at 1 p.m. While this is the last PASS race in the state of Maine, the championship fight will actually continue to the final event of the season at Massachusetts’ Seekonk Speedway later this month.
The battle for the PASS championship has come down to four drivers, all within 100 points. DJ Shaw and Derek Griffith, sit just nine points apart atop the standings as they head to Oxford. Four-time PASS North champion Ben Rowe is having one of his best seasons in recent memory, but will have to make up ground this weekend to have a shot at the championship at Seekonk. Defending Oxford Plains Speedway track champion Gabe Brown is having an excellent rookie season, sitting fourth in the standings. Griffith leads all drivers with five PASS North wins this season, including a long-awaited win at Oxford Plains in the last series race there a month ago. Shaw has led the standings since a season-opening win at Thompson Speedway in April, but has not gone to victory lane since early August when he took the checkered flag at Spud Speedway.
Until Next Week
You’re running out of time, get to a short track this weekend, but remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
