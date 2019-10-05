Strap In Racing Column: October 5, 2019

Mom’s North Country Powersports Fall Brawl 151 at Groveton is Today
Put down the newspaper, call some friends and go racing today (October 5) at Speedway 51 in Groveton, NH. It’s the first event being run by the new owners, brothers Mike and Richard Humphrey and their wives, Stephanie and Wendy from Cornish, ME.
The Lil Joey Generation Next 151 Fall Brawl is a 151-lapper for the Late Models paying $5,000 to win. By virtue of his 2019 championship, Corey Mason will start on the pole and points runner-up Marcel J. Gravel will start on the outside pole.
Also on the card are the Tiger Sportsman, Street Stocks, and NELCAR Legends. The pits open at 8 a.m., practice goes from 9:30 to noon with the green flag set to fly at 1 p.m. If it rains, the plan is to run October 6 at 1 p.m.
White Mountain Motorsports Park
• Today, October 5 at 1 p.m., $3,000-to-Win Enduro 200 presented by Rusty’s & Son Towing & Recovery, Tilton, NH.
Also on the card is the North East Mini Stock Tour 4-Cylinder Nationals, $1,500-to-Win, 100 laps plus a $500-to-Win Strictly Stock Minis race, 50 laps.
Milk Bowl
Last year, Bobby Therrien lost the Milk Bowl when Jason Corliss got by him coming off turn four on the last lap. This year he started on the pole after Trampas Demers fast time was disallowed after he failed tech for being too wide.
Therrien won the first segment, leading every lap. He was nearly caught up in a six-car pile-up on the first lap of segment two. He finished second in segment two and went into the final segment with three points, six better than former Milk Bowl winner Joey Polewarczyk Jr. and 10 up on Brooks Clark.
• Therrien became the second consecutive driver to win the Milk Bowl with a single-digit score after the Milk Bowl had previously gone 20 years without such a feat.
• He won more than $12,000 and, best of all, his name will be chiseled into the Milk Bowl granite monument up behind the tower.
• “Only” 37 Late Models showed up. That meant if everyone came back Sunday there would have been 15 cars in the B-feature. Believe me when I tell you in the past decade I’ve watched way too many main events with less than 15 cars. Did I ever tell you it pisses me off when only nine cars show up in one division and the track runs two heats? Sorry, that’s for another day.
• Before I go any further, let me give a shout out to Michael Stridsberg, the handicapper. He figures out where every car starts. You need to know there were more than 110 cars in the pits last weekend.
He gets bombarded with questions about “why is so-and-so starting last” and drivers wanting to go to the rear. There is a system to where everyone goes in every race. When someone fails tech he has to notify the guy who is now qualified and doesn’t have to race in the consi.
Believe me when I tell you, the guy does a great job and sadly not many people tell him what a good job he does. Hell most people don’t even know him or what he does.
• Tyler Cahoon lists Danville as his hometown. For the record, he’s a St. Johnsbury kid. After setting the third fastest time, he finished sixth in the first segment. He spun into the infield after contact from one of those checked up deals in segment two and finished 12th. In the third segment, he drove around one of the best short trackers in the country, Bubba Pollard from Senoia, GA, and went on to win the third segment and finished third overall. It was a great weekend for the Cahoon clan.
• Pollard can race with us anytime he’d like. In the days leading up to the event he’d never seen Thunder Road or driven a Late Model with 8-inch tires.
He was very respectful and wasn’t one of those bump-and-run jerks that we too often see come up from the south. He wasn’t happy finishing 12th and I’d be surprised if he wasn’t back next year.
Cup Stuff
Pop Quiz – What do Kasey Kahne, Matt Kenseth and Justin Haley have in common? Hint, it’s in regards to Jimmy Johnson. See answer below.
• This will be the 100th Cup race held at Dover since it opened in 1969, and the 50th since it switched from asphalt to concrete in 1995.
Other tracks that have seen 100-plus Cup Series events are:
• Daytona: Won by Jeff Gordon (Hendrick Motorsports) on Feb. 16, 1997.
• Martinsville: Won by Ricky Rudd (Ricky Rudd Motorsports) on Sept. 27, 1998
• Darlington: Won by Jimmie Johnson (Hendrick Motorsports) on March 21, 2004.
• Richmond: Won by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Dale Earnhardt, Inc.) on May 6, 2006.
• Charlotte: won by Jeff Burton (Richard Childress Racing) on Oct. 11, 2008.
• Atlanta: Kurt Busch (Penske) on March 8, 2009.
• Bristol: Won by Kyle Busch (Joe Gibbs Racing) on Aug. 21, 2010.
• Talladega: Won by Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports) on April 28, 2019.
Interesting Note – No driver has won more than one of those 100th races. Four guys can change that this weekend at Dover, the Busch brothers, Elliott and Johnson.
• Teams left in the playoffs are Joe Gibbs Racing (11, 18, 19), Team Penske (2, 12, 22) and Hendrick Motorsports (9, 24, 88) each have three drivers plus Stewart-Haas Racing (4, 14) with two and Chip Ganassi Racing with the 42.
• POINTS (advancing to the Round of 12): 1. Kyle Busch 3,046, 2. Martin Truex Jr. 3,041, 3. Denny Hamlin 3,030, 4. Joey Logano 3,029, 5. Kevin Harvick 3,028, 6. Chase Elliott 3,024, 7. Brad Keselowski 3,024, 8. Kyle Larson 3,006, 9. Alex Bowman 3,005, 10. Ryan Blaney 3,004, 11. William Byron 3,001, 12. Clint Bowyer 3,000 points.
• Eliminated drivers are Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman, Kurt Busch and Erik Jones.
• Chase Elliott (three wins), Martin Truex Jr. (two), Joey Logano (two) have combined to win seven of the last 10 playoff races, dating back to last year.
Quiz Answer – They are three of 19 drivers who have won a race since Johnson did at Dover on June 4, 2017, 88 races ago.
The other 16 drivers and the number of wins in that time are: Kyle Busch 17, Martin Truex Jr. 16, Kevin Harvick 13, Brad Keselowski 7, Denny Hamlin 6, Chase Elliott 6, Joey Logano 5, Kyle Larson 3, Ryan Blaney 2, Kurt Busch 2, Erik Jones 2, Clint Bowyer 2, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1, Austin Dillon 1, Aric Almirola and Alex Bowman 1.
They Said What?
Did I hear that correctly? Roush Fenway Racing officials cited “a lack of performance” as the reason for firing Ricky Stenhouse Jr. from the No. 17?
Wow, if “a lack of performance” is a reason for losing your ride I can think of about 20 guys who should be looking for a seat before Stenhouse Jr., and yes I know it’s Roush Fenway Racing, but still.
Until Next Week
Only 237 days until Thunder Roads open their gates for the 2020 season.
