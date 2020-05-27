Gold Crown Lanes owner Scott Bijolle has a lot of questions and not a lot of answers.
That has left the business owner feeling stuck while he waits for guidance from the state on when and how he may be able to reopen the St. Johnsbury establishment he has owned for 8 years and worked at since he was a teenager in the mid ’90s. What’s more, though, he’s worried and frustrated by how challenging it has seemed to get the information he needs to make fundamental business decisions.
“There’s so much uncertainty right now,” said Bijolle. “It’s just a tough situation.”
As Vermont’s economic wheels start turning again, Gov. Phil Scott and state officials acknowledge the process hasn’t been without an occasional speed bump for business owners and community leaders trying to navigate the fast pace of changes surrounding health and business guidance.
When Gov. Scott first gave a “quarter turn of the spigot” to loosen some social and business restrictions, the move was prominently announced on April 13 during one of his press conferences updating the state on the coronavirus. Since then, though, the pace of updates and changes has accelerated and been unveiled by state officials online, leaving some business owners and others unclear on the latest requirements they may be subject to.
Bijolle says he has tried to stay abreast of the latest information by monitoring the governor’s press conferences and visiting the website for the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, which houses most of the state’s guidance, but his repeated efforts over the last month to reach out to state officials by phone and email, including the governor’s office, have gone unanswered. Bijolle says he understands the enormity of the challenge state officials are facing and he’s not trying to be a bother, just to get a little guidance.
For starters, it’s unclear to him from the website even what business sector Gold Crown Lanes would fall under. Bijolle is guessing his business is comparable to a gym, but perhaps it’s an entertainment establishment. He also has a bar at the lanes and allows food, so he has tried to understand the requirements imposed on restaurants. For weeks Bijolle has also sought a ballpark estimate for when his business may be able to re-open. “I don’t need specifics,” he said. “It would be nice to have some kind of idea” in terms of whether it could be weeks or months, he added.
Bijolle contacted The Caledonian last week wondering if the newspaper could ask some of these questions of state officials on his behalf and he could be guided to the best place for information. Nor has Bijolle been the only one to reach out to the newspaper for this type of help.
“We are trying to get the word out the best we can but if there’s a signal that we aren’t doing well enough then I take that feedback and we will work to try to broaden that,” said Agency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle. Kurrle encouraged business owners to sign up for an email newsletter produced by ACCD that gets sent out every other day with the latest updates regarding business openings and guidance, as well as the information housed on the website.
“If folks are having trouble finding that information they can always email us,” added Kurrle.
“There has been situations where some have not known that they’ve been able to open so we’ve had some confusion among a few people,” Gov. Scott added during the press conference Wednesday. “So we want to make sure, there’s a lot to keep up with, so that’s why we want to communicate as best we can.”
Bijolle emphasized he respects the state’s decision to shutdown businesses in the interest of health and sympathizes with what state officials are facing, but a little more information may have fundamentally changed some decisions he has made over the last two months.
“I totally understand I’m just one of the little guys and everyone is dealing with it,” Bijolle said. “I’m not going to go bankrupt tomorrow. I feel like there’s some business that aren’t going to make it and they are more important. The problem is at some point am I going to be there too?”
In the fog of uncertainty when businesses were ordered to close, Bijolle dipped into savings his business had set aside for a parking lot improvement project to continue paying his 10-plus full- and part-time employees. He also applied for and received a PPP loan that will run out in the next two weeks, at which point he may need to start using his business savings again.
Had he known how long the shutdown would last, though, he may have furloughed his employees and allowed them to receive unemployment benefits, which he believes would have put more money in their pocket. He also could have received unemployment and received more money.
“In a sense I’m penalizing them, because they could be making more,” said Bijolle, who felt like by keeping his employees on payroll he was doing the right thing.
In the meantime Bijolle has signed up for the ACCD newsletter, checks the agency’s website routinely and keeps tabs on the governor’s press conferences. In addition he researches how other states have allowed bowling centers to reopen for what may be expected of him. He believes it won’t be business as usual for a while.
Bijolle is assuming there will be a capacity limit and social distancing requirements, which may mean he needs to close every other lane and limit the size of groups that can play. He is also anticipating needing to control access to the bowling balls, clean them, scoring equipment and other frequently touched surfaces routinely and a host of other changes.
“We have multiple ideas but we don’t know what plan we will be using because we don’t know what the restrictions will be,” he said. “[The state] could put something out that’s not even in the spectrum of what we are thinking.”
“I think my main message is try to keep everyone in the loop with what’s going on instead of just certain sectors,” said Bijolle. “I’m guessing they don’t even know … and that makes me feel unsettled. Could I have opened when retail opened at 25 percent? Can I open when gyms can open? …”
