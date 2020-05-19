Extensive renovations are well underway at the St. Johnsbury School on Western Avenue.
Facilities Coordinator Patrick Campbell updated the school board on the $3 million dollar project to improve school security and repair and replace aging mechanical systems.
“About three quarters of the demolition is done,” said Campbell during the board’s Zoom meeting Monday night. “We have a couple of walls that are concerning that the architects and engineers are working on to shore it up and make sure that everything is proper.”
Campbell said the multiple construction and engineering crews on site have also been complying with state COVID-19 guidelines while they work.
“Everybody has been abiding by the safety guidelines that the state has put out for masks and distancing and not having too many people there,” said Campbell.
Campbell said the work crews have also been “very professional” to work with and that so far there have been no “bad surprises” that emerged during the demolition.
“I think everything’s going well,” said Campbell. “No huge surprises whatsoever.”
St. Johnsbury School food service workers and community volunteers have continued to work at the school to provide meals to be delivered to students doing their school work at home during the pandemic. Campbell said Food Service Director Carolee Stuart has been making things work no matter what the limitations are.
“The one problem we have right now - and they’re working through that - is that there is no hot water or heat in the building,” said Campbell. “She’s been very flexible about making things work.”
But there is one one problem looming and that is the extra time it is taking to get parts and materials delivered to the project due to the pandemic.
“Our wait times for parts and materials that we need to get in - special order, customized stuff - is long wait times,” said Campbell. “(Architect) Black River Design and I have spoken of expediting the process so that those items can be approved and ordered as soon as possible.”
“It’s always an exciting process,” said School Board Chairman Mark Avery of the renovation project.
“We do what we have to do when we have to do it,” said Campbell. “We just make it work.”
The project will include security improvements to the front of the school, a new biomass boiler system, and several 20-year maintenance items scheduled to be addressed including control systems updates for building heating and ventilation mechanicals.
