DNA Evidence Links NEK Man To Sexual Assault On Minor

Police say DNA evidence has linked a West Burke man to the sexual assault of an underage teenage girl.
Brian J. Bedor, 26, has pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to charges of felony sexual assault of a victim under 16 and felony sexual assault - no consent - which carries a possible sentence of three years to life in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Bedor has been released by the court pending trial on the condition that he not contact, abuse, harass or go within 300 feet of the alleged victim.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to police, Bedor had sex with a 15-year-old girl at a house party in Lyndon on the night of April 3.
The alleged victim told investigators that she had been consuming alcohol at the party and that Bedor began to sexually assault her after she had fallen asleep on a couch.
“While this was going on (the teen) tried to push Bedor away, but she was so ‘dazed’ that she was not sure what was going on,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Christopher Pilner in an affidavit filed in support of the charges. “She could remember that she was lying on her back, and she could see his face.”
Police said evidence was collected from the alleged victim on April 5 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital via a Sexual Assault Examination Kit.
The evidence was then sent to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory for analysis. The lab reported its findings to police on May 11, confirming fluid.
According to the report, Bedor told investigators during an interview on June 11 that he did not know the alleged victim and had nothing to do with her.
Police then told Bedor that DNA had been found on the girl.
“I asked him if there was any reason for his DNA to be there,” wrote Tpr. Pilner in his report. “Bedor stated that there was not. I then asked Bedor if he was willing to provide a sample of his DNA to compare to the DNA collected…Bedor agreed to provide me a sample. I then took two buccal swabs from Bedor.”
On Aug. 4, the forensic lab reported its findings.
“In the report, it stated that the DNA collected from Bedor via buccal swab matched the DNA present in the sperm,” wrote Tpr. Pilner.
If convicted on just the sexual assault on a victim under 16 charge, Bedor still faces a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
