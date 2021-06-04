Accused kidnapper Everett A. Simpson is wasting no time settling in as his own defense attorney by demanding the removal of the federal judge presiding over his case.
Simpson, 41, is accused of kidnapping a 23-year-old woman and her young child at a New Hampshire mall in January of 2019. Simpson has pleaded not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
On May 17, U.S. District Court Judge William K. Sessions III granted Simpson’s request to represent himself against two counts of felony kidnapping and two counts of felony transportation of stolen vehicles.
U.S. District Court
But according to court documents, Simpson has filed a motion to disqualify Judge Sessions from the case and to dismiss all four charges pending against him.
“The Judge has put his personal belief, bias, prejudice, above the search for the truth, as well impartiality,” wrote Simpson in a 13-page hand-written affidavit filed in support of the motion. Simpson argues that the judge’s ruling on privacy protections in regard to the forensic examination of the alleged victim’s cell phone proves he should be replaced on the bench.
“Judge Sessions restricted known data, of a cell phone, that the defendant informed his counselor would provide proof of his innocence, as it would show consent which under the statute is an ultimate defense,” wrote Simpson in his affidavit. “Mr. Sessions is on the record stating ‘privacy concerns’ being the most important factor…This phone is the most restricted phone in United States history, even though it contains no illicit material…”
Federal prosecutors have responded in opposition to Simpson’s motion to remove the judge.
“The defendant’s motion and supporting affidavit do not allege sufficient basis for the recusal of the assigned trial judge,” wrote Acting United States Attorney Jonathan A. Ophardt and Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew J. Lasher in their opposition motion.
The government also objected to Simpson’s motion to dismiss the charges pending against him.
“There is no legal support for the defendant’s request to dismiss the indictment,” reads the government’s motion.
Simpson, who is also facing state charges in Caledonia County, allegedly committed the federal crimes after being released from a Vermont jail to enter a drug treatment program in Bradford.
He had been released after spending months in pre-trial detention for lack of $20,000 bail after pleading not guilty to multiple charges connected with a prior incident in which he allegedly assaulted two state troopers after a high-speed chase.
One of the troopers suffered a broken hand in the alleged incident, according to court documents.
