Littleton:Fire Dept. Union President Seeks To Clarify Contract

LITTLETON — As the town’s Feb. 7 deliberative session nears, the union president of Littleton Fire Rescue said he wants to clarify what’s in the proposed union contract that will be presented to voters.
Voters will be asked to approve three contracts — a 3-year State Employees Association collective bargaining agreement for the Littleton Police Department, which carries a 13-cent tax rate impact for 2023; a 3-year American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees contract for town employees in the public works department and transfer station, which carries a .076-cent increase for 2023; and a 4-year separate AFSCME contract for Littleton firefighters/EMTs, which carries a 10-cent tax rate impact in 2023.
During a meeting in December, when the advisory town-school budget committee voted 7-0 to support the police and public works/transfer station contracts and voted 1-6 against the LFR contract, some committee members expressed concerns about fire department overtime increasing and about a 12th firefighter position, as such positions were previously either included in the general operating budget or placed on a warrant article.
On Friday, LFR Lt. Tommy Hartwell, speaking as the union president and department chair for the AFSCME Local 1348, which represents the town’s non-administrative firefighters, said the 12th position vacancy comes after former LFR Capt. Chad Miller was promoted to deputy chief and it returns to the previous staffing of 12 full-time professional firefighters, which the department has had since 2020 and on which the contract was negotiated.
The first-year tax impact does not include any annual increase in salaries and benefits for firefighters, who agreed to reduce their average 48-hour workweek to an average of 42 hours with no scheduled overtime, said Hartwell.
“A 48-hour schedule is not common in the state of New Hampshire,” he said. “Most every single fire department in the state runs the average of 42 hours a week.”
LFR went from an average of 42 to 48 hours a week after the 2011 budget cuts totaling $750,000 that led to positions being eliminated across town departments, including LFR.
Hartwell described the math.
“It’s 28 days, four weeks,” he said. “The first three weeks, firefighters work 48 hours a week. The fourth week they work 24 hours. It’s six hours from the three previous weeks, so 18 hours is applied to that fourth week to give you that average of 42. That’s how the schedule works. We get paid for 42 hours a week. Everything is based off of that 42.”
A return to the standard 42-hour week would help with staffing recruitment and retention, he said.
There’s an additional three hours of straight time per week before overtime would kick in, a provision that Hartwell said was made to minimize the impact to the town’s budget by moving from a 48-hour schedule to 42 hours.
“Overtime wouldn’t kick in until after 45 hours,” said Hartwell. “I think there’s some confusion as to how the weeks work. We get paid for 42. It doesn’t matter how many hours we work because it’s averaging out to be 42, and additional hours after that are paid out at three hours of straight time and any overtime would follow. So there’s zero overtime built into our schedule.”
Overtime covers for LFR personnel out from injury, illness, vacation, or other reasons.
Though some might be confused when they see the 45-hour number, firefighters would not be getting three hours of overtime per week under the new schedule, he said.
“Those additional hours are being applied to the fourth week,” said Hartwell. “Any additional work for the first three hours is still straight time … If I come in for a [24-hour] overtime shift with the new schedule, I’m getting paid 21 hours of overtime and three hours of straight time, no matter what week it is.”
Each firefighter works a 24-hour shift, equating to one day on and three days off.
The proposed contract was negotiated by Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason, a representative from the Select Board, the town’s labor attorney, LFR Chief Michael McQuillen, and the AFSCME negotiating team.
“The agreement was we’d go down to 42 hours, which is a benefit to the members,” said Hartwell. “You work a few hours less on average a week and we get a little bit more time off at no increase annually to the town. For year one, say a firefighter makes $50,000 in 2022. All we ask is in 2023 he still makes $50,000. The hourly rate goes up just a little bit to make up for that six hours of difference, but there’s no increase in annual salary for year one. The town recognized that.”
If a firefighter is making $20 an hour, for example, next year it might be $22, which means the overtime rate would be slightly higher, said Hartwell.
“That’s where the only increase in overtime will become,” he said. “That’s why it was negotiated that your first three hours is going to be straight time to basically eliminate any increase to the taxpayer … We’re actually saving about 12.5 percent of overtime by working those first three hours at our straight-time pay.”
Hartwell said LFR wants to make it known that the first-year increases aren’t going into the pockets of firefighters and their benefit is they get to be on a schedule with basically every other full-time fire department in the state.
He said the good faith intent was to have zero impact on the taxpayers for year one, but that was challenged when town officials moved Miller, who had previously been in the AFSCME union, into the non-union deputy chief administrative position about four months ago, thereby reducing the staff level to 11 firefighters on the floor.
The $72,875 contract increase for 2023 is for salary and benefits for a firefighter to fill the 12th position created several years ago and is not a 2023 salary and benefit increase for current firefighters, he said.
“I’m not getting paid any more money,” he said. “My benefit is I’m working six hours less per week. Our intentions were to get a better schedule to be on par with all the other fire departments in the state and to have no impact on taxpayers in year one.”
During the past decade, LFR call volume has increased more than 225 percent.
After entering into an EMS contract with Franconia, LFR now provides service to that town as well as to the contracted towns of Sugar Hill and Easton, in all an area of more than 188 square miles.
While call volume, coverage area, and responsibilities of LFR have increased exponentially, the department continues to provide exceptional services while front-line fire and rescue staffing levels have not increased with the demand and with the promotion of Miller, said Hartwell.
Hartwell said his biggest concern is that LFR, which is not a high-paying department and whose firefighters currently work more than any other department in the state (311 hours more annually), could lose members.
The negotiating team for the town understood that and that’s why they support the contract, he said.
“There’s a lot of places hiring right now and that’s my biggest concern,” said Hartwell. “We’re having a hard time hiring, and so is everybody else. Most places are working a better schedule than we are. To stay competitive, I feel like this is a necessary move. I believe it is a very fair contract for the town and taxpayers and firefighters alike … We’re not asking for a lot of money in these four years. It’s less than 12 percent over four years. But dropping those six hours a week means a lot to us … I’ve got a lot of family and friends who live in Littleton. If I didn’t think it was fair, I wouldn’t have pushed for it.”
Hartwell said he and others from LFR will be at the Feb. 7 deliberative session if a resident doesn’t understand a provision of the contract or has questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.