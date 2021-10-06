North Country and Northeast Kingdom residents face charges of drug possession and car theft in the September round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court.
Tabitha Allen, 37, of Wells River, was indicted on six Class B felony counts of violating the Controlled Drug Act by possessing quantities of methamphetamine, amphetamine, crack cocaine, buprenorphine, clonazepam, and a mixture of fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl and cocaine on April 21 in Littleton.
Benjamin Huckins, 27, of Colebrook, was indicted on two Class B felony counts of violating the Controlled Drug Act by possessing quantities of fentanyl and a combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine on Aug. 18, 2020, in Plymouth.
Chad Lawrence, 46, of Newport, Vt., was indicted on a Class A felony count of receiving stolen property.
On June 17 in Littleton, prosecutors said Lawrence had in his possession a stolen 2020 silver Honda CRV belonging to Robert Nourjian while knowing it was stolen.
Kyle A. Logan, 29, of Haverhill, was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender.
On June 6, 2020, in Lyme, Logan allegedly drove a motor vehicle after the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles certified him a habitual offender and revoked his driver’s license two months before, in April 2020.
Michael Wills, 39 of Franconia, was indicted on a Class B felony count of violating the Controlled Drug Act by possessing a quantity of fentanyl and tramadol on Oct. 28, 2020, in Campton.
