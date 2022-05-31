Vermont State Police responded to a medical call last week in Lowell and ended up arresting a wanted man who allegedly threatened to shoot a local firefighter who responded to his home in February.
George Tarby III, 53, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of criminal threatening. Tarby was then released on conditions and a $200 unsecured appearance bond by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
According to VSP Tpr. Logan Miller, police responded along with Missisquoi Valley Ambulance Service on May 29 at 10:30 p.m. to a “call for service” on Route 100 in Lowell.
Orleans Superior Court
“Upon arrival it was discovered George Tarby had an active instate warrant for criminal threatening,” wrote Tpr. Miller in his report. The charge stems from an alleged incident on Feb. 27 in which the Lowell Fire Department responded to Tarby’s residence at 1438 Route 100 for a reported gas leak.
Lowell Fire Chief Calvin Allen told police that while on scene Tarby threatened to shoot one of his officers - Lt. Joshua King.
“Allen advised Tarby threatened to “put one between the eyes” of his Lieutenant,” wrote Tpr. Miller.
Lt. King told police the fire department was dispatched to the reported gas leak but when they arrived on scene the driveway wasn’t plowed so the fire trucks couldn’t get to the residence. King then plowed the driveway with his personal vehicle.
“King advised the building is a duplex but the apartments are separated by door instead of wall,” wrote Tpr. Miller. “King advised he opened the door to Tarby’s apartment but didn’t know that at the time. King advised while they were checking the area with the gas meter he observed ‘the ass end of pistol’ sticking out of a broken kitchen drawer. King advised he saw the pistol before Tarby made the threats.”
Firefighters then advised Tarby of their findings which was no reading on the meter for gas.
“King advised Tarby was upset,” wrote Tpr. Miller. “King advised Tarby was also upset with him because he was in plainclothes and not his gear. King advised Tarby threatened him twice saying he would ‘put one between your eyes.’”
Tarby faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine if convicted.
