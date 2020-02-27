Police Execute Search Warrant At Alleged Dog Shooters’ Danville Home

More than three months after Danville resident Frederick Keenan was accused of shooting a neighbor’s dog, state police went looking for the gun.
But found nothing.
According to court documents, Vermont State Police Tpr. Sean Pecuch executed a search warrant at Keenan’s home at 546 Roy Rd. in Danville on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 8:16 p.m. The warrant, issued by Caledonia County Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris, authorized police to search Keenan’s home for “any and all shot gun type firearms and ammunition.”
But police came away empty handed — possibly because Keenan is subject to court-ordered conditions of release prohibiting him from possessing firearms around animals, including his own pet dog.
“No Items Seized” reads the return of service on the search warrant filed by police in Caledonia County Superior Court.
Keenan, 72, was originally charged with aggravated animal cruelty for allegedly shooting a black lab named Berkeley on Nov. 3, 2019. The dog died later in the day from the wounds. The felony level charge carried with it a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. If convicted of a felony, Keenan also would have faced a lifetime prohibition on owning firearms.
But that charge was dropped by Judge Harris at his December arraignment to a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty which carries a maximum penalty of just one year in prison and a fine of $2,000.
Keenan pleaded not guilty to the lower charge of animal cruelty and was released on conditions. The judge then invited the state, if they wished, to provide additional evidence to support an elevated felony charge.
The judge based his decision on the strength of an argument made by Keenan’s lawyer, David Sleigh of St. Johnsbury, who said the state hadn’t established specific language in the felony charge related to what is actually being alleged.
One element of a felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty is that the person accused must have intended to cause undue pain.
Sleigh argued that the evidence doesn’t support the felony charge’s requirement that the person responsible for the animal cruelty had the “intention to cause undue pain or suffering.” He said the misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals more appropriately matches the evidence in the case.
“There’s really no basis for a felony here,” said Sleigh at the arraignment.
The dog, Berkeley, belonged to Jessica Buxton, 30, of Danville. Keenan is accused of intentionally shooting the dog on his property. Berkeley was found alive, but suffering from gunshot wounds. The dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian in Littleton, N.H. and died there.
