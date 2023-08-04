Police: Rocks Thrown At Trailer By Woman With Restraining Order

A woman with a restraining order threw rocks at her alleged victim’s house.
That’s according to Vermont State Police.
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 7:28 pm
Wanda Griggs, 60, of Island Pond, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday to two counts of misdemeanor violation of an abuse prevention order and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Police said they were notified of the alleged violation on East Haven Road in the Town of Brighton from a 68-year-old man.
The man said he had an active relief from abuse order against Griggs and that she came over to his property, threw rocks at his trailer, called him an “A**hole” and then left.
The man told police that he was attempting to redo his driveway and dumped a bunch of soil near Griggs’ residence.
“It is noted, I observed a dent on (his) trailer and two rocks the size of baseballs near the trailer,” wrote Tpr. Anthony Rice in his report. “(He) stated Griggs was also intoxicated.”
Police then spoke with Griggs who admitted throwing rocks at the trailer - which is approximately 40 feet away from her residence.
“She stated (he) had put dirt in the driveway and was upset,” wrote Tpr. Rice. “Griggs stated she then walked up to (his) residence and threw two rocks at his trailer and left. It is noted, I observed a strong odor of intoxicants emitting from Griggs.”
The relief from abuse order requires Griggs to not contact the man and stay 20 feet away from him and his residence, said police. Griggs was also ordered by the court to refrain from abusing the man.
Griggs faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
