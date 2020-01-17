St. Johnsbury Police say an ex-employee of the Subway restaurant on Railroad Street kept the key to the building when she quit her job and later used it to steal hundreds of dollars from the store safe.
Kelly Gilmore, 49, of St. Johnsbury pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday to felony burglary and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.
Caledonia County Superior Court
St. Johnsbury Police say Gilmore was caught on security video entering the store at 2:33 a.m. on July 6, 2019.
“The video shows Gilmore unlocking the front door, then walk straight to the safe where she enters the code taking the money before leaving,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. George Johnson in his affidavit of probable cause in support of the charge.
Police said they then identified Gilmore from her social media profile.
Store manager Ashley Wood told police that Gilmore had quit without notice about a month before the robbery.
“Wood stated that Gilmore did not show up for her last shift and never returned the key to the store,” wrote Johnson. “Wood stated that she knows the combination to the safe as she had it given to her when she was still an employee.”
Police said they questioned Gilmore who initially denied committing the robbery, but later admitted it.
“I haven’t slept in days because I’ve been so nervous,” said Gilmore, according to police. ” “I just knew you guys were coming. I’m like, I know they’re going to come. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist.”
Police said Gilmore was in possession of two crack pipes when she was arrested — one in her pocketbook and one in her purse — but claimed they were not hers.
Gilmore was released by the court pending trial on the condition that she not enter the St. Johnsbury Subway store at 198 Railroad Street and not abuse or harass Ashley Wood.
If convicted Gilmore faces a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $1,000 fine.
