Second Suspect In Waterford Murder Pleads Guilty To Multiple Charges

Another suspect in the 2018 homicide of Waterford resident Michael Pimental has pleaded guilty to multiple charges as part of a plea deal reached with federal prosecutors.
Michael “Moe” Hayes, 38, of Washington, D.C., was indicted last year by a federal Grand Jury on multiple charges including carrying and discharging a firearm during a drug trafficking crime with death resulting in connection with the shooting of Pimental, 37.
On Friday, Hayes pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in the commission of a drug trafficking crime, conspiracy to distribute cocaine and assisting in the removal of Pimental’s body after he was allegedly gunned down at his Waterford home at 2394 Duck Pond Road.
U.S. District Court
U.S. District Court Judge Christina Reiss then ordered Hayes to remain in federal detention until his sentencing scheduled for Feb. 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
Hayes and Pimental’s live-in girlfriend, Krystal Whitcomb, 28, recently agreed to settle their charges by plea agreement leaving the alleged triggerman, John Welch, 34, of Woodsville, N.H., still facing trial.
Whitcomb also pleaded guilty last week to federal charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and heroin and possession of a firearm in the commission of a drug trafficking crime as part of her plea agreement. Whitcomb was also ordered to remain in detention until her sentencing in February.
According to Assistant U.S. Attorney John J. Boscia, Krystal Whitcomb watched through a window while John Welch allegedly used two guns to shoot and kill Pimental.
Prosecutor Boscia told the court at Whitcomb’s change of plea hearing that on Oct. 11, 2018, Whitcomb and Hayes traveled to the Walmart store in Littleton N.H. and purchased two boxes of 9 mm “Luger” handgun ammunition. Two days later, Pimental was allegedly shot to death.
On Oct. 14, 2018, Whitcomb and Hayes were stopped by police in New Hampshire as they drove through Grafton County in a silver Cadillac registered to Pimental. Police searched the car and say they recovered three firearms, 2,600 bags of heroin stamped “strong medicine,” ammunition and over $14,000 in cash. Investigators say Pimental’s blood was also found in the car.
On the same day, Pimental’s bullet-ridden body was found off Victory Road in the town of Concord.
State Police said Whitcomb has told them that she had suffered from “a long history of physical and emotional abuse” by Pimental.
