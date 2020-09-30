A Sheffield man has been accused of destroying trees and a wooden planter box on his neighbor’s front lawn.
George Hajduczek, 69, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Monday to three misdemeanor counts of unlawful mischief and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.
Caledonia County Superior Court
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. David Upson Jr., police were called on April 25 to the residence of Patricia Hubbard, 73, at 583 Chesley Hill Rd. in Sheffield.
“Upon arrival, I observed several small pieces of ruff-cut wood in a pile on the lawn in front of the residence,” wrote Tpr. Upson in his report. “I also observed several small fruit trees laying on the ground next to freshly severed stumps.”
Hubbard’s daughter, identified as Jeannie Peal, 54, told police that Hajduczek “continually harasses her mother about property issues,” according to the report.
“Hajduczek admitted to cutting up the planter with a saw, as well as cutting down the trees,” wrote Tpr. Upson. “Hajduczek explained that he was tired of Hubbard encroaching on his ability to pass though her property to his.”
Police said Hajduczek does have a shared right-of-way that passes though Hubbard’s property. But police also said the access to his residence was “still un-obstructed,” allowing him to pass through on foot or by vehicle in accordance with the property Deed.
“Both the planter and the trees were on the left side of the right-of-way and left of the center-line of the shared driveway,” wrote Tpr. Upson.
Hajduczek was ordered by the court to not abuse or harass Patricia Hubbard and not enter her property unless he is traveling to and from his home.
If convicted on all the charges, Hajduczek faces a possible sentence of up to 18 months in prison and $1,500 in fines.
