It was quite a year and Associated Press photographers were often on the front lines to capture the most historic and iconic moments. Here’s a collection of some of those moments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- New Hampshire lawmakers to bundle up for outdoor session
- Powell says pace of economic improvement has moderated
- Vermont Fish and Wildlife releases "Vermont Outdoors" app
- Americans face new COVID-19 restrictions after Thanksgiving
- Connecticut gives $9M to arts groups to help during outbreak
- Supreme Court seems skeptical of Trump's census plan
- Some schools go remote, others ask for voluntary quarantines
- Holiday air travel surges despite dire health warnings
- National Guard sets up field hospital at Worcester facility
- SBA asks Mainers to shop small in 2020 due to pandemic
- Rhode Island's two-week pause goes into effect Monday
- Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.