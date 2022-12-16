Upcoming Local Events

Saturday, December 17
North Pole Express, winter train rides, noon-6 p.m. Departs noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. from the Freight House Market & Cafe, 1000 Broad Street, Lyndonville.
Holiday Bazaar Craft & Vendor Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Green Mtn. Mall, St. Johnsbury. Email anniestreasures802@yahoo.com.
Winter Farmers Market (indoors), 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Welcome Center, Depot Square, St. Johnsbury.
Opening Reception, 4-5:30 p.m., for 8th annual Catamount Arts Juried Art Show, Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury.
Paula Poundstone, comedian, 7-9 p.m., Fuller Hall, Main St., St. Johnsbury. Tickets, catamountarts.org.
A Very Haven Holiday, 6-9 p.m., Haven, 18 Eastern Ave. St. Johnsbury. Refreshments, levity, celebrating one year in business.
Holiday Show & Bake Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Peacham Corner Guild, 643, Bayley-Hazen Rd. Call 802-592-3332.
Light Up The Night Festival, 6 p.m., Craftsbury Commons. Parade 6 p.m.
Little Women, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Directed by Steve Gonyaw.
Variety Show, 2-4 p.m., Holland Community Center. Call 802-323-1502. Rreservations hcc.bofd@gmail.com.
Holiday Craft Session, 2-4 p.m., Hitchcock Memorial Library, Westfield. Email hitchcockmemorial8258@gmail.com, or call 802-744-8258.
Kids Christmas Fun, 1 p.m., The Elks, 3736 Rt. 5, Derby. Event by Newport Elks Lodge #2155.
Mistletoe Market, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Littleton Opera House. Kids activities, wrapping by Jazzy Children’s Fund.
The Spirits of Midwinter Gallery Reading with psychic medium Josh Simonds, 7 p.m., Littleton Opera House. deepeartharts.com/mistletoemarket.
Holiday Singalong, 1-2 p.m., Littleton Food Co-op Cafe, Rt. 302/Cottage St., Littleton.
Ski For Hunger Food Drive, Cannon Mtn., Franconia. Benefits Good Neighbor Pantry, Franconia. info@cannonmt.com.
Movie Premiere, “Anywhere From Here,” 6:30 p.m., Peabody Lodge, Cannon Mtn., Franconia. By Matchstick Productions.
Annual Legion Christmas Party, 5-7 p.m., American Legion Post 20, 4 Ammonoosuc St., Woodsville, N.H.
White Mountain Voices Christmas concert, 3 p.m., Lancaster (NH) Congregational Church.
Tuba Christmas, 1 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Colebrook. Visit gnwca.org.
Christmas Hayrides, 6-8 p.m., Groveton Fire Department, Groveton NH.
Saturn People’s Sound Collective, 7 p.m., Haybarn, Goddard College, Plainfield. 20 piece big band, “the intersection of post rock, creative music & outer space.” With special guest Sound Check. Info, brianboyes.com.
Sunday, Dec. 18
North Pole Express, winter train rides, noon-6 p.m. Departs noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. from the Freight House Market & Cafe, 1000 Broad Street, Lyndonville.
Holiday Show & Bake Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Peacham Corner Guild, 643, Bayley-Hazen Rd. Call 802-592-3332.
Country Acoustic Jam, (aka Pass The Mic), 1-4 p.m., community building, West Burke. Call 802-467-3423 or 802-467-3019.
Acoustic Music Jam, noon-3 p.m., Clifford Memorial Building, 65 S. Court St., Woodsville NH. Call 603-353-4741 before 8 a.m., 0r 603-728-7133.
White Mountain Voices Christmas concert, 3 p.m., Littleton Congregational Church.
Mountain View Farm Open House, 8:30-10 a.m., Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa, Whitefield.
Little Women, 2 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Directed by Steve Gonyaw.
Monday, December 19
Danville Community Dinner, 6 p.m., Danville Congregational Church, 87 Hill St.
Tuesday, December 20
The Longest Night Service, 6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church of Littleton, 189 Main St.
Wednesday, December 21
The World Among The Caucasus Mountains, 7-8 p.m. St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. Presentation/Q&A on the Republic of Georgia with visiting student from Tbilisi State University. Call 802-748-8291.
