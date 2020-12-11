A COVID-19 outbreak has claimed another life.

A patient at the Coos County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown died from coronavirus on Thursday evening.

It was the long-term care facility’s 14th patient death from COVID, and 20th overall, since Oct. 30.

Hospital administrator Laura Mills said “A resident died this evening after a courageous battle. Our condolences to his family.”

However, despite the loss of life, the nursing hospital may be nearing the end of its outbreak.

Ninety-seven COVID tests were conducted on Monday and just one person, a staff member, tested positive, Mills said.

There are now fewer than five positive cases in Stewartstown, down from 53 on Nov. 20.

“This is certainly better than we have seen lately!” Mills said.

In another encouraging sign, the nursing hospital is beginning to resume everyday activities, as COVID caseloads decline.

The last remaining “positive” residents are expected to be declared “recovered” this weekend, and Christmas decorating is expected to begin next week, Mills said.

“I think that will help lift everyone’s spirits!” she said.

The nursing hospital outbreak will be declared over once it goes 14 days without a positive test.

To date, the nursing hospital has reported over 100 positive cases. That total includes nearly 70 staff and most of the 65 residents.

The Coos County Nursing Hospital is one of 30 long-term care facility outbreaks statewide. Of those, 14 were announced on Thursday.

“My heart aches for the residents, staff, and families of these homes. I now know from experience what they will be facing, and it just tears me apart,” Mills said.

Overall New Hampshire has 6,824 active cases, with 695 new cases announced Thursday.

That includes 23 cases in Berlin, 19 in Gorham, six in Haverhill, six in Lancaster, and at least one in Bath, Benton, Bethlehem, Carroll, Clarksville, Colebrook, Dalton, Dummer, Franconia, Lincoln, Lisbon, Littleton, Northumberland, Piermont, Pittsburg, Stark, Stewartstown, Warren, and Whitefield.

Over 25% of the state’s total 29,460 cases have been announced in December.

There have been 590 deaths.