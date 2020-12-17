The numbers speak for themselves.

Police and emergency service response calls to the Fairbanks Inn on Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury have tripled this year from 2019.

And in Lyndon, local and state police responses to the Colonnade Inn on Back Center Road are now 5-6 times higher than in 2019.

Since the start of the pandemic, both motels have essentially become homeless shelters courtesy of vouchers from the state’s General Assistance Emergency Housing Program.

The numbers in Lyndon changed so dramatically this year that it forced a shift in the town/village funding formula that supports the Lyndonville Police Department.

In St. Johnsbury, the situation at the Fairbanks Inn has become such a concern that town officials have been meeting with the state about it.

“We have been meeting with them and they have agreed to work with us to address these issues which are impacting the town,” said St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page on Thursday.

According to data provided by the St. Johnsbury Dispatch Center, the St. Johnsbury Police and Fire Departments and CALEX Ambulance responded to the Fairbanks Inn at 401 Western Avenue a total of 52 times in 2019.

With two weeks remaining in 2020, those three agencies have already been dispatched 150 times to the Fairbanks Inn.

The 2019 calls include nine public assists, eight medical calls, four trespass notices served, three suspicious persons/events and several other miscellaneous calls.

The 2020 calls to the Fairbanks Inn include sixteen medical calls, five assaults, 21 trespass notices served, ten welfare checks, six wanted persons, three threats/harassment calls, two drug calls, a fraud report, four disturbances, seven citizen disputes, 14 public assists, one alarm, a noise complaint, three services of a protection order, 12 suspicious persons/events and several other miscellaneous calls.

According to data provided by the Lyndonville Police Department, officers responded to the Colonnade Inn at 28 Back Center Road a total of nine times in 2019.

With two weeks remaining in 2020, Lyndonville Police have already been dispatched 61 times to the Colonnade Inn.

Vermont State Police responded to the Colonnade Inn eight times in 2019. In 2020, state troopers have already been dispatched to the Colonnade Inn a total of 48 times.

Emails seeking comment from the Vermont Agency of Human Services were not returned by press time.