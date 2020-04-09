The Department of Corrections’ COVID-19 Surge Site in St. Johnsbury is about to see its first action.
Five staff members and 28 inmates at Northwest State Correctional Facility in Swanton have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and DOC officials say the infected inmates are being transferred to Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on Route 5 for isolation and treatment.
The DOC has been preparing the main St. Johnsbury prison building as a surge site for infected inmates by moving most of the St. Johnsbury inmates to the work camp complex on the south end of the correctional complex. The surge site will be operated by the DOC’s private medical provider.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Watch this spread like wildfire though everyone there....
Caledonia County cases just went from 8 to the mid-fifties; 1/6 or higher of 335 in the state from 1/40th of the state cases. Our population is 1/20 of the state. How does this work?
I do not believe we have the local medical nor epidemiological resources for this. To move prisoners from a more robust area to here is tragic for both them and the community.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.