DOC Reports No Coronavirus In Vermont Prisons

Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury.

The Department of Corrections’ COVID-19 Surge Site in St. Johnsbury is about to see its first action.

Five staff members and 28 inmates at Northwest State Correctional Facility in Swanton have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and DOC officials say the infected inmates are being transferred to Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on Route 5 for isolation and treatment.

The DOC has been preparing the main St. Johnsbury prison building as a surge site for infected inmates by moving most of the St. Johnsbury inmates to the work camp complex on the south end of the correctional complex. The surge site will be operated by the DOC’s private medical provider.

0
1
2
4
43

Tags

Load comments