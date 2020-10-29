Learning for students at the Burke and Lyndon town schools will remain online until Nov. 2, announced Kingdom East School District Superintendent Jen Botzojorns.
In an announcement sent late Wednesday evening, she stated that there are a total of three positive COVID-19 cases between the Burke Town School and the Lyndon Town School, two of the seven schools in the unified district.
“The Department of Health has completed the contact tracing and called all individuals considered to be close contacts,” reported Botzojorns.
Lyndon Town School resumed in-person learning for other grades on Thursday, with only the sixth grade remaining on the remote learning plan through Monday, according to Botzojorns.
She said robo calls were made and emails sent home to all families served by those two PreK-8 schools.
Botzojorns said sports for Lyndon Town School resumed on Thursday.
The superintendent on Thursday said there was no additional information on Thursday, and that all current communications had gone out to families on Wednesday about the situation around the virus affecting the Burke and Lyndon schools.
Earlier this week, families from both schools were sent letters about the virus now being confirmed in two schools, and steps being taken to curb its spread.
Burke School Letter
Burke families were notified in writing on Monday of a case there, and sent another letter on Wednesday from Principal Megan Jones and the superintendent.
“Our reasons for pivoting to remote learning fit the following criteria: positive COVID-19 case; requirement by another governing body; or lack of available faculty/staff. Our School District has three confirmed cases of COVID-19 that are linked in origin to the 6th grade community at Lyndon Town School. One of the cases is part of our Burke school community,” the administrators told families.
The letter explained, “We separate classes by cohort within Burke Town School, we isolate sub-groups within our in-person community, and we all follow safety measures. Because of these measures, at this point we expect that our entire school will be able to safely return to teach and learn at Burke on Monday, November 2.”
The Department of Health has instructed us that a small number of students, faculty and staff (combined) are determined to be ‘close contacts’ with the reported positive COVID tests. These individuals are required to quarantine for two weeks from the time of the last contact,” the letter states.
Lyndon Town School
Lyndon families were likewise sent a follow-up letter on Wednesday, as well from Principal Amy Gale and the superintendent.
“Two days ago we learned about an additional COVID positive case within our community and for precautionary measures, we pivoted to remote learning for all students at Lyndon Town School for October 27th and 28th,” the letter explained. “During the last two days we have collected much information about relevant contacts and have met with the Department of Health. Contact tracing has linked the confirmed case within our 6th grade community to the new information.”
Families were advised, “The department of health has instructed us that a small number of students, faculty and staff (combined) are determined to be “’ contacts’ with the reported positive COVID tests. These individuals are required to quarantine and/or be tested within strict time lines from the time of last contact. We have chosen to keep the entire 6th grade remote for continuity of learning and equity purposes.”
The letter concluded, “Thank you for understanding that, due to privacy laws, we are not able to release the names of the individuals with COVID-19 or the individuals quarantining. A decision to pivot to remote learning will always fit within the following criteria: positive COVID-19 case; requirement by another governing body such as the VT Dept of Health; or lack of available faculty/staff.”
Superintendent’s Live Broadcast
Botzojorns said in her weekly live broadcast that the two schools were moved for several reasons, and that maintaining privacy is very important, “We are doing a very thorough job,” she said of how the connections between the positive cases are being followed up on. “We now have three confirmed cases that are linked to the sixth grade at the Lyndon Town School.”
“The pivot to remote has happened and what happens when we do this is we found out about a positive case and we collect all sorts of information,” including seating charts and who was in what rooms, said Botzojorns. “That happens for every meeting where people were in contact with the ‘index’ person,” the term for the person who is infected with the virus.
The Department of Health takes all the information from the school that has been gathered, “and then they hand that off to contract tracers” who then call people based on the information given.
From the list provided, the science about the spread of the Coronavirus, a certain, specific set of people may be required to quarantine, said Botzojorns. She said those people will be contacted by the state health department.
“Folks who need to quarantine, there is the ‘index’ person who is the person who is the positive case, they may have had a meeting with me last Wednesday,” and that would mean that she would have to quarantine for 7 days then be tested and if she is negative, she could come out of quarantine.
Botzojorns said, “I’m really confident in our systems and the way we are operating our schools.”
Her memo touched on the fact that cases are on the rise in Vermont.
Botzojorns’ third topic for her broadcast was around free speech and political statements, such as a mask that says “Donald Trump is Great,” which she said would be allowable, because that is free speech; conversely, a symbol with a swastika would be a symbol that creates a hostile environment.
She said with the election nearing, there have been some tensions, “If you have somebody who has a really strong feeling about something and it’s not in line with what you feel is right or appropriate … we’re all different and we all have different views.”
Botzojorns said, “The question and the comment is to invite our young people to consider other thoughts and opinions.”
She ended her broadcast offering extra thanks to the Burke and Lyndon Town School communities, saying, “You’re doing amazing work,” listing off the jobs of school employees, “The work you’re doing is phenomenal and I thank you.”
