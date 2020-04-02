Vermont Health Department officials announced Thursday that Caledonia County has now seen its fourth positive test for COVID-19, while the state’s coronavirus task force reported data is beginning to suggest the mitigation measures are starting to work.
The Department of Health announced 17 new cases statewide, the smallest daily uptick in March 21. There are a total of 338 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, including 11 in the NEK, with 7 in Orleans and 4 in Caledonia. There have now been 17 deaths in the state as a result of the disease. There are 29 people with confirmed COVID-19 that are hospitalized as of Thursday’s report, with an addition 42 hospital patients that are being investigated for the disease.
In a wide-ranging media presentation Thursday afternoon, state officials revealed the modeling the state has developed in consultation with various experts and universities to predict the potential scope of the disease’s spread in the coming weeks and months.
The state officials indicated that, though it is still early, the daily uptick in positive cases and the resulting adjustments to their models suggests the mitigation efforts enacted by Gov. Phil Scott and the sacrifices of Vermonters are starting to show results.
Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak, who has been part of the team developing and analyzing the models, said the last few days suggest Vermont’s growth rate has declined from a couple weeks ago. “Part of this is due to the sacrifices that Vermonters are making,” said Pieciak. “… socially distancing themselves from neighbors, friends and families.”
“There is improvement, but that improvement can change if people change their habits,” Pieciak said.
All the officials participating in the briefing emphasized the ongoing importance of continuing to stay home and practice social distancing, especially since the models still show that the potential worst case scenarios still far outpace the state’s current capacity for hospital beds, ICU beds, ventilators and more.
While there is a glimmer of the data trending in the right direction, state officials are still doing everything they can to prepare for the worst case scenario.
“It really makes sense to plan for the worst case scenario,” said Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith. “This is a very serious event and I can’t emphasize this enough, lives are at stake.”
The projections now estimate the peak in cases may come sometime mid April to early May, and the peak in hospitalizations following shortly after that.
To help prepare for the surge, the state announced additional surge hospital locations that can be brought online as need rises, and outlined ongoing efforts to obtain critical personal protective equipment for frontline health care workers and ventilators for the most seriously ill.
The state has also launched an all-out effort to recruit volunteers with any level of health care experience that might be available to staff the surge locations, which are intended to care for non COVID-19 related cases while the people suffering from the disease will be cared for within hospitals. People can find more information about the volunteer effort at https://www.vermont.gov/volunteer.
“I am asking every Vermonter to dig deep and find a way to give more in this incredibly challenging time,” said Gov. Phil Scott. “As we prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases expected in the coming weeks, it will require each and every one of us to do our part to ease the burden on our health care system, the struggles of those less fortunate, and, ultimately, to save the lives of our friends and neighbors.”
The recruitment process would assign people with health care experience to a Medical Reserve Corp and also seeks individuals with a wider array of skills such as drivers, IT professionals, security, construction and trades, food service and more.
While the state has had an apparent disproportionate amount of deaths compared to total identified cases, officials are not projecting the number of potential deaths at this time.
Department of Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, pointed out that Vermont’s death count is skewed partly because more than half of the state’s deaths involved people who were at a senior care facility and under care plans that did not call for a level of care beyond what was available at the facility and did not tap into the hospital system.
State officials intend to give weekly updates on the modeling projections going forward.
