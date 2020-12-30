90 Days Of Home Confinement For Motel Clerk Who Embezzled $17,000

A former motel clerk has been sentenced to serve 90 days at home for embezzling thousands of dollars from her former employer.

Kaileigh H. Demers, 28, of St. Johnsbury, pleaded guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to felony embezzlement in exchange for a sentence of 2-4 years, all suspended, except for 90 days on home confinement.

A second charge of felony grand larceny was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Caledonia Superior Court

Demers was also ordered to accept a restitution order to pay back $17,408.59 she stole while working at the Colonnade Inn at 28 Back Center Road in Lyndon between Nov. 11, 2018 to April 14, 2019.

Demers, who made minimum wage while working part-time as a desk clerk, embezzled the money by refunding room cancellations back to her personal bank account.

“Demers said she had been running an online business that slowed,” wrote Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris in an affidavit filed in support of the charges. “At the same time, her significant other moved out, leaving her as a single mother with all of the bills. Demers said that she did not know what to do. She advised that her intent was to pay the money back, yet as time went on she needed more and more.”

According to court documents, police flagged 50 separate refund transactions that ended up in bank accounts controlled by Demers.

Before reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors Demers had been facing a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison and $15,000 in fines.