Accused Cherry Street Drug Dealer ‘Big Mama’ Watts Back In Jail

A St. Johnsbury woman accused of selling cocaine near an elementary school and a daycare center is back in jail after a federal judge revoked her conditions of release this week.
Chakesia “Big Mama” Watts, 40, was indicted in November in connection with an ongoing federal drug trafficking investigation. Watts was released on conditions over the objections of federal prosecutors who argued that Watts posed a danger to the community that no set of conditions could adequately address.
But on Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy ordered Watts back to jail after government prosecutors successfully argued that Watts had violated those conditions.
U.S District Court
“Defendant is remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal to be detained pending trial,” reads the order.
Watts is now being held as a federal detainee at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
According to U.S. Attorney Christina E. Nolan, Watts’ violations were detailed in a Feb. 18 report by Watts’ pre-trial supervisor.
“Watts has violated her conditions of release by failing to reside at a residence approved by the probation office and failing to report to the probation office as directed,” reads the violation report. “These violations are especially concerning in light of Watts’ history of substance abuse, as well as the charge she faces — maintaining a residence for the purpose of distributing cocaine, a serious drug felony. Moreover … Watts has recently relapsed.”
According to federal court documents, Watts and her husband Jerry Lee Watts, 62, had been selling cocaine next to a St. Johnsbury day care and a middle school.
They were arrested on Nov. 7, 2019 and taken into custody after agents from U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) raided their home at 96 Cherry St., Apt. 3. The property is owned by Spates Family, LLC according to town records.
Jerry Lee Watts was not released after being arrested in November and remains in pre-trial federal detention.
The Watts’ apartment is located across the street from the Good Shepherd Catholic School and between a Cherry Street day care and “Aerie House” — a transitional housing facility for women with substance abuse and mental health issues.
According to court documents, Chakesia Watts and Jerry Lee Watts sold cocaine from their home which they shared with a young child.
To the Spates family: Please stop making money from know drug dealers. I highly recommend federal civil forfeiture proceedings to property owners who pretend to be unaware as people and communities one the NEK are harmed by the greed of drug dealers and slum lords.
