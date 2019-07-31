An 18-year-old Monroe resident accused of the repeated sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl has had his case moved out of criminal court and could avoid further criminal prosecution.
Sincere Wilson, who was 16 at the time of his alleged offenses, was charged as an adult in August 2018 with felony aggravated sexual assault for allegedly violating the girl between Dec. 1, 2017 and January 31, 2018 in St. Johnsbury.
Willson pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released into the custody of a court-appointed guardian. His case remained pending in adult court for almost a year until July 22 when the court granted a request by Wilson’s defense attorney that the case be transferred from public criminal court to non-public family court.
Caledonia Superior Court
“The above charge was a first offense,” wrote defense attorney Joe Benning of Lyndon in his petition to the court. “There have been no filed violations of conditions of release…Vermont law permits transfer of a criminal case from criminal division to the family division when the defendant is over 16 and under 18.”
Wilson’s case will now be heard in a closed hearing in front of a Caledonia Superior Court - Family Court judge who will decide if Wilson will be granted youthful offender status. The family court judge could send Wilson’s case back to public criminal court.
But if Wilson is granted youthful offender status he will be treated as a juvenile offender. Instead of proceeding to criminal court trial on the sexual assault charge he will be screened by youth services and the Vermont Department of Children & Families and his case could be resolved though juvenile probation.
Wilson could have his case referred back to adult criminal court for public trial for multiple reasons including family court violations. While attorney Benning has argued there have been no formal violations lodged against Wilson there have been some issues.
On the morning of Monday, Jan. 7, Wilson’s court-appointed guardians said they didn’t want custody of him anymore, his lawyer asked to withdraw from the case and a $5,000 warrant was issued by Judge Robert Bent for his arrest.
But by the afternoon the issues had been resolved and Judge Bent let Wilson go home with his mom.
Wilson had been scheduled to appear in court that day for a hearing on a motion to change court-appointed guardians.
But when Attorney Benning addressed the court Wilson was nowhere to be found. Wilson’s guardian told the court she had tried her best to get Wilson to the court house that morning but he had been uncooperative.
Benning said he also wanted to part ways with Wilson for similar reasons.
The morning session ended with the judge ordering a $5,000 arrest warrant for Wilson.
But when the afternoon session of court began Wilson was there accompanied by his mother Sharonda Hunsicker who offered to take custody of her son. The judge approved Hunsicker’s request, dismissed the arrest warrant and released Wilson on the conditions that he live at 24 Winchester Road in Monroe and not have contact with or go within 300 feet of his alleged victim.
The court also ordered Wilson to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 16.
