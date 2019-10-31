Alleged Shooting Shuts Down Part Of Derby Line On Halloween

The lockdown began shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday, as law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies closed access to Caswell Avenue between Interstate 91 and Main Street and began a manhunt for an alleged shooter.
Community National Bank and the Derby Line Village office closed their doors to the public and officers encouraged area residents to stay inside behind locked doors for the next two hours.
By about 2:50 p.m., officers had reopened Caswell Avenue and began to leave the area. Laurie Moss, village clerk, said she had been told she could reopen the village office for the rest of the afternoon.
Lt. Walt Smith of the Vermont State Police confirmed there was a report of a shooting but that no shooting had occurred.
He said someone called the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department to report that he had shot a person in that person’s home in the village.
State police had confirmed that the alleged victim was just fine and didn’t know anything about a shooting.
Smith said police were now on the search for the caller.
He declined to release the identify of the alleged victim. He did not identify the person who made the initial report of a shooting.
Smith also declined to call the situation a hoax, but said they didn’t know what led to the report to police about a shooting in the first place.
