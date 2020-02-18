An Allen Court resident has been convicted of selling heroin out of her home.
Karrie M. Lowrey, 39, pleaded guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Feb. 10 to misdemeanor heroin possession in exchange for a sentence of 6-12 months all suspended with two years of probation and guilty to felony sale of heroin in exchange for a two-year deferred sentence. The felony conviction will be wiped from Lowrey’s record if she complies with the terms of her deferred sentence agreement for two years.
Lowrey was also ordered to pay $147 in court surcharges and comply with several special conditions of probation including substance abuse screening and treatment, electronic monitoring and a curfew set by her probation officer.
The plea deal, negotiated by Deputy Caledonia County State’s Attorney Maria Byford and defense attorney David Sleigh of St. Johnsbury, was approved by Judge Michael J. Harris.
Caledonia Superior Court
Lowrey was charged following a raid by St. Johnsbury Police of a suspected heroin distribution operation at her 9 Allen Court home in February of 2019.
A co-defendant, Eric Lawrence, 36, of St. Johnsbury was also charged in connection with the investigation.
In January, Lawrence pleaded guilty to felony possession of heroin and a misdemeanor charge of illegal possession of a firearm in exchange for a sentence of 4-10 years all suspended except for 20 months and $294 in court surcharges.
Lawrence was also given credit for 164 days of time served.
The state dismissed a charge of possession of stolen property against Lawrence as part of the plea deal.
According to court documents, St. Johnsbury police investigated suspected drug dealing activity at the house when they arrested Waterford resident Michael O’Dell on Jan. 27 for breaking into the Lowrey’s home.
O’Dell told investigators he had previously purchased heroin from Lawrence and Lowrey at their residence and that he had attempted to break into the residence to steal heroin.
O’Dell told police he had purchased heroin at the residence an estimated 20 times in a three-month period and that on almost every occasion that he purchased heroin from Lawrence and Lowrey, there were other people at the residence doing the same thing.
Police said that during their search of the home they recovered 62 white glassine bags containing a tan powdery substance that later field-tested positive for heroin, five bags containing a white powdery substance, two firearms, a digital scale, $172 in cash, a “ledger of money owed,” a pill bottle containing a clear liquid substance and hundreds of unused glassine bags.
