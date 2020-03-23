A fully-loaded tractor trailer crashed through the Miller’s Run Covered Bridge in Lyndon Monday morning.
The historic bridge which connects Route 122/Stephens Loop and Lyndon Center was damaged at both ends just after 6 a.m. The bridge was closed to vehicle traffic for several hours. It had reopened by 12:45 p.m. Monday.
The truck driver - identified by Lyndonville Police as Alphonse Lune, 72, of Laval, Quebec - did not stop after hitting the façade of the bridge with the top of his trailer but Police Chief Jack Harris later located the truck on Raymond Street in Lyndonville.
“He was waiting to make delivery there,” said Chief Harris. “On the trailer, there was still white paint transfer from the bridge where it went though.”
Lune was issued a civil ticket and $12,295 fine for being 71,000 pounds overweight on the bridge.
The truck is registered to Transport Harlyn Inc. of Quebec.
A neighbor to the bridge recorded video that shows the tractor-trailer passing through the bridge. The camera recorded the southern end of the bridge and shows pieces of wood snapping off and falling to the ground as the trailer passes through.
The heavily travelled bridge had just re-opened last summer after being closed for months for repairs after it was hit by an Upper Valley Produce box truck in May of 2019.
The produce truck was too tall for the 11-foot, 9-inch clearance of the bridge and broke through several wooden support pieces in addition to causing heavy damage on both ends of the bridge. Fixing the bridge cost an estimated at $21,000 but the bill was paid by the insurance company for Upper Valley Produce. The driver was fired. The bridge was reopened to vehicular traffic on Aug. 19.
Shortly after its re-opening, a local boy not quite 5-ears-old, Dela Stoddard-McGrath, crafted a handmade sign that notes “Stop! Back up if you’re more than 11’ 9” or 16,000 pounds.” Lyndon Municipal Administrator Justin Smith helped him hang the sign on Sept. 6, 2019.
