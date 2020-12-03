Snowmobile season should be busy.

Cabin fever caused by COVID-19 is expected to drive more people onto trail networks in the North Country and the Northeast Kingdom this winter.

Dan Gould, Executive Director of the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association, said, “Based on what happened this spring and summer with outdoor recreation, we’re assuming if there’s good snowfall then snowmobiling will be more popular than it has been in the past few years.”

That statement is supported by ample evidence.

In New Hampshire, snowmobile club memberships have increased by 20%. In Vermont, registrations are up. And in both states, retailers have reported brisk business for new and used sleds.

Snowmachine sales are up “at least 10 percent” at Walt’s Sales & Service in Derby and over 30 percent at MOMS North Country Powersports in Groveton.

“It’s been huge. The problem now is we can’t get inventory. We’re exceeding what the manufacturers can produce,” said Larry Meservy, Jr., general manager of MOMS North Country. “Our growth last year was phenomenal, and this year, we’re on track to break another record,” he said.

Looking ahead, multiple factors could fuel snowmobile traffic in northern New England.

First, people have flocked to rural New Hampshire and Vermont since the spring, seeking COVID relief in outdoor activities such as hiking, cycling, and camping. That trend is expected to carry over to winter sports.

Also, the Canada-U.S. border closure could boost domestic snowmobile traffic.

“New Englanders accounted for a lot of snowmobile travel in Quebec. I don’t know what’s going to happen now, will we see an influx of people who normally ride in Quebec?” asked Ed Jenness, owner of Walt’s Sales & Service.

For some, more visitors create more concerns.

Out-of-state tourists and second-home owners account for a fair share of snowmobile traffic in the North Country and the Northeast Kingdom.

If people arrive from harder-hit areas and ignore travel restrictions and quarantine guidelines, it could worsen the region’s COVID outbreak and strain its rural healthcare capacity.

New Hampshire reported 566 new cases on Thursday, bringing its current total to 4,694 active cases and 162 hospitalizations, and Vermont announced a single-day record of 178 new cases.

“We all have to pay attention to the recommendations from the governing agencies and follow those,” said Gould, noting that 30% of New Hampshire snowmobile registrations originate out of state and that many in-state and out-of-state snowmobile enthusiasts maintain vacation homes. “Many people have a second place, a camp or second home, where they’re not residents of the community but in some ways, they’re very much part of the community. So there’s a lot of respect for their neighbors in that regard.”

He added that “Everyone from out of state is well aware of the challenges that COVID brings, and I think they’re going to respect it.”

Gould, and others, pointed out that snowmobiling has built-in safety features during COVID. Participants are outside, socially distanced on separate sleds, and bundled up with their faces covered by helmets and winter clothing.

“Something that’s unique about snowmobiling is you’re outside at a time of year when there are very few people outdoors. If you hike on an 80-degree weekend, you’ll run into a lot of other people. Snowmobiling, you’ll see groups here and there, but typically they aren’t hanging around and chatting. They’re wearing helmets and riding. The only time they hang around and chat is the end of the day,” Gould said.

The biggest challenge to the snowmobile industry this winter, Gould said, could be further COVID restrictions to the food and hospitality industry or the possibility of another statewide shut down due to rising coronavirus rates.

“It’s going to be a complicated season in some regards,” he said.

Locally, some snowmobile clubs have significant out-of-state membership, including the Lunenburg Polar Bears and Brighton Snowmobile Club.

Mike Mutascio, secretary of the Lunenburg Polar Bears, advised club members to continue to follow the club motto, “Have fun smartly.”

He said the Polar Bears had created a safety plan for snowmobiling and trail grooming, with protocols for mask-wearing, cleaning, and more.

“We do have plans in place to ensure the safest outcome for our club members and supporters of our sport. We are confident that VAST sustains communication with the State. This is reflected with a snapshot of guidelines on their website pertaining to safe snowmobiling. We communicate regularly with neighboring snowmobile clubs to ensure consistency in practices. Businesses are helping too,” he said.

Those businesses include DeBanville’s General Store & Cafe in Bloomfield, which created a contact-free payment window for purchasing fuel.

Chris Roese, president of the Brighton Snowmobile Club, said his organization has similar rules in place.

Weather permitting, Roese is hopeful for a mid-December season-opening, noting “we’re optimistic but nervous at the same time.”

Those nerves stem from COVID, he said, “Not knowing if the state will shut us down. That would be the end of everything.”

Roese expressed confidence that his out-of-state or out-of-area club members will self-regulate and conform to COVID rules. He noted the Brighton area economy was heavily dependent on tourists and second homeowners. But he worried that one mistake could ruin everything.

“I’m optimistic that people will follow the guidelines. We’re just going to have to see, I guess,” he said. “It’s definitely a delicate situation, in particular up here because of the nature of the visitors and landowners up here. It’s a hot spot for vacations. We’re just going to have to adapt accordingly and hold on.”