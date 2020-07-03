Police Armed Robbery
On Thursday, July 2, at 4:30 p.m., Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were notified of an armed robbery at the East Corinth General Store in East Corinth, Vt.

Witnesses described the suspect as a tall skinny male wearing all black clothing, black gloves and a black face mask who brandished a pistol. Police believe the suspect fled the scene on foot.

A State Police K9 unit was used in an attempt to locate the suspect, however the track was unsuccessful. Anyone with information regrading the robbery is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury State Police barracks.

