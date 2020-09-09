Armed Robbery Suspect Released From Detention

The suspect in a three-day crime spree including armed robberies at two St. Johnsbury businesses has been released from pre-trial detention.
On Wednesday, Judge Michael J. Harris gave final approval for the release of Dalton L. Kraft, 24, into the custody of his grandmother, Fayette Deth, 67, under 24 hour curfew at 48 Eastern Ave., Apt. 13, in St. Johnsbury.
Kraft is only allowed to leave the residence for verifiable medical, treatment and legal appointments and court appearances.
Caledonia County Superior Court
Judge Harris also required Kraft to sign for a $5,000 Unsecured Appearance Bond which Kraft will be liable for if he fails to show up for court.
Harris has released Kraft over the objection of Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski who argued that Kraft was a risk to public safety and to himself due to his substance abuse issues.
Judge Harris released Kraft so he could seek substance abuse treatment and made it part of his conditions of release that Kraft participate in a drug and alcohol assessment on Wednesday at Little Rivers Health Care in Bradford and participate in all recommended treatments and appointments.
Kraft was also ordered to not possess deadly weapons and to stay off the premises of Walgreen’s drug store and the Jiffy Mart convenience store on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury and the Cumberland Farms store in Lyndonville.
According to court documents, Kraft was living at the same residence with his grandmother in July when he allegedly committed armed robberies at Walgreens and the Jiffy Mart and attempted to hold-up the Cumberland Farms store at 957 Broad St. in Lyndonville, but was thwarted by a store clerk and two customers.
Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony assault & robbery with a weapon, two counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of misdemeanor petit larceny in connection with the St. Johnsbury robberies.
Kraft has also been charged with felony attempted assault and robbery with a weapon, and felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the alleged incident at Cumberland Farms.
If convicted of all the charges from the three alleged incidents Kraft faces a possible sentence of to 63 years in prison and $17,000 in fines.
