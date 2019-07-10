St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.