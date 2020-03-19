Attorney Wants Clients Released From Jail Due To Coronavirus

A Lyndonville defense attorney wants the court to release four of her clients from jail arguing that Vermont prisons are unprepared for a coronavirus outbreak behind bars.
“The Vermont Department of Corrections is not prepared for this pandemic,” wrote defense attorney Laura Wilson in her motion filed on Wednesday in Caledonia Superior Court. “It does not have a plan to prevent infections and it does not have the resources or capacity to put a plan into place. It does not have the medical facilities to treat people infected with this virus…..The potential human cost of the Department’s unpreparedness is staggering. Inmates may die from preventable infections, or they may die from inadequate and inferior treatment. Inmates who survive the pandemic will suffer needlessly.”
Wilson has filed motions on behalf of inmates Jason Fournier, Patrick Lowery, Biarchy Mayberry and Eric Jackson. Fournier, Lowery and Mayberry are all being held in pre-trial detention.
Jackson, who is serving a two years to life in sentence after pleading guilty to 15 criminal charges in 2006, was released on furlough in 2008 but later re-jailed by the Department of Corrections on a furlough violation after being charged with stealing a car. He was later convicted of the stolen car charge and is awaiting sentencing.
Jackson was paralyzed after being shot by state police multiple times during a crime spree and police pursuit in 2014.
“He is paralyzed, not ambulatory, and uses a wheelchair,” wrote Wilson in her motion asking for Jackson’s release. “His spinal cord was injured, with corresponding nerve damage. He had a collapsed lung in the aftermath of the injury and continues to have respiratory issues. His immune system is compromised. At the Springfield Correctional Facility, he is permanently housed in the prison infirmary, where he regularly is exposed to sick inmates. He is particularly vulnerable for this reason…the court should release him on appropriate conditions pending his contested sentencing and/or should instruct the Department of Corrections, under these exigent, pandemic circumstances, to release him from his hold due to the furlough violation.”
The Department of Corrections has failed to respond to several inquiries and messages from the Caledonian-Record seeking information on its plans to prepare and respond to the coronavirus.
But on Thursday, the Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan released a statement saying the Department of Corrections is already releasing detainees to reduce Vermont’s prison population in response to the Coronvirus.
“The Attorney General’s Office will continue to review its criminal docket in its entirety to ensure that public safety and public health needs are being met,” wrote Donovan. “This morning I spoke to DOC Commissioner James Baker. I offered my support and assistance to DOC as they find ways to safely manage and protect their inmate population.”
“Commissioner Baker outlined DOC’s plan to review their inmate population and informed me that DOC has reduced their population this week. Commissioner Baker also communicated his ongoing commitment to continue the review of prisoner eligibility for release in these unprecedented times.”
Attorney Wilson says time is of the essence.
“The COVID-19 pandemic will swiftly strike Vermont prisons,” wrote Wilson. “Counsel has no confidence that the Department of Corrections is prepared to respond to an outbreak or has the capacity to treat inmates suffering from the common breathing symptoms of COVID-19.”
The court will take up the cases of Fournier, Lowery and Mayberry today starting at 2 p.m. in Caledonia Superior Court in St. Johnsbury. Jackson’s case is scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m.
