Authorities released the name of a man killed in a shooting in Dalton Wednesday night.

Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald stated in a release shared at 2 p.m. on Thursday that Mark R. Clermont, 45, of Whitefield, N.H. died after being shot in the head.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to Clermont's death and the wounding of a New Hampshire State Police trooper.

The name of the trooper has not been released. AG MacDonald noted that the trooper is in critical but stable condition.

The shooting took place following a traffic stop by the trooper on Bridge Hill Road in Dalton about 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Responding officers found the driver of the stopped vehicle, Clermont, dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. He was armed with a rifle and a handgun. The trooper was found alive, with apparent gunshot wounds.

No other law enforcement officers or private citizens were physically injured during the incident. Authorities report there is no threat to the public. The name of the trooper involved in the incident is being withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview.

The involved trooper did not have a police body camera or cruiser camera.

Patch.com reported that, based on radio traffic, the incident was a traffic stop gone wrong. They reported the trooper stopped a black vehicle at the intersection of Bridge Hill Road and Route 135, and moments later said "shots fired ... I have been hit."

According to multiple reports, the trooper was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

A crime scene was established on the New Hampshire side of Bridge Hill Road, which crosses into Lunenburg, Vt.

The incident drew a large response. State Police Troop F was assisted on scene by members at least five local departments (Dalton, Lancaster, Littleton, Northumberland, Whitefield) along with Dalton Fire and Whitefield Ambulance.

Gov. Chris Sununu issued a statement on Twitter saying "New Hampshire is praying for our State Trooper injured in the line of duty. I have made all state resources available to assist in this critical investigation."

This story will be updated.