St. Johnsbury Issues Trick Or Treat Guidelines

LEBANON, NH – Halloween might seem a bit scarier this year with COVID-19 lurking around the corner. Following these recommendations from the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD) can ensure a safe and spooktacular time:

• Make sure everyone going trick-or-treating washes their hands before leaving the house and as soon as they come home. Carry hand sanitizer to use between houses.

• Cloth masks – covering the nose and mouth – should be worn by children over the age of two, all adults with them and anyone handing out candy.

• A costume Halloween mask should only be worn if it is made of two or more layers of fabric. Plastic masks with openings for the eyes and mouth do not provide the protection your child (or you) need.

• Do not let your child wear a cloth mask under a costume Halloween mask because it could make it difficult for them to breathe.

• Why not leave a bowl with individually-wrapped pieces of candy on your doorstep instead of greeting trick-or-treaters at your door. If you are not feeling well or you or someone in your household may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not give out candy.

• Indoor Halloween parties are discouraged. Keep any celebrations outside and in small groups as outlined in your state’s guidelines for gatherings.

• Do not let your child go “sick-or-treating.” If you or your child are not feeling well, or may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, stay home.

• Do not worry about wiping down individually-wrapped pieces of candy. Instead, be sure to practice good hand hygiene.

“If you do go trick-or-treating, remember to enjoy the fresh air and have some good family fun,” said Erik Shessler, MD, pediatrician at CHaD and president of the N.H. Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “Follow these health tips and remember to stay visible to cars, carry glow sticks or flashlights, and cross streets safely at crosswalks.”

